5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On August 24, 2025

On August 24, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. On Sunday, the Sun in Virgo squares off with Uranus in Gemini, and your neatly stacked plans are hit with a cosmic 404 error. The schedule you thought was airtight now has holes big enough to drive a revelation (or revolution) through.

Virgo wants the clean edit and satisfying checkmark next to each task. But Uranus in Gemini is the trickster who bursts into the editing room, unplugs the monitor, and asks, "Are you absolutely sure this is the only cut?" Consider this a lucky jailbreak from your own rigidity.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, on August 24, you have one of the best horoscopes even though the air feels charged. Someone’s words may land sideways, and things could feel uncomfortable or tense.

Regardless, you understand that it’s not your eternal duty to keep the social ecosystem running like a well-oiled machine. Your role now is truth-teller, even if that truth rattles the furniture and forces everyone to rearrange their seats.

Whose expectations are you quietly lugging around, and what happens if you simply set them down? The fallout may surprise you, but so will the freedom.

2. Virgo

Virgo, everyone’s knocking at your door on Sunday, some with questions and others just to bask in your competent aura. But lately, you’ve been feeling the cost of that performance.

The identity you’ve cultivated, the one that makes you indispensable, is starting to feel like a costume that no longer fits. Under Sunday's astrological weather, you have one of the best horoscopes because you get the chance to stop managing everyone else’s comfort and start asking yourself the harder questions.

If you were no longer responsible for holding it all together, what choice would you make that prioritizes you first?

3. Gemini

Gemini, don’t be startled if someone challenges your decisions on August 24. It’s not sabotage. Rather, it’s feedback from the mirror you didn’t know you were standing in front of.

Sometimes you must double down on your own instincts, not to be stubborn, but to remember that you’ve written your story this way for a reason. You have one of the best horoscopes on Sunday because the day's friction only makes your lines land stronger.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you swore you’d closed the book on that old conversation, maybe even buried the whole chapter. But, on August 24, here it comes again, dressed in new clothes and calling itself something else.

You have one of the best horoscopes on Sunday because you finally realize you don’t have to win this round, control the scene, or even change the ending. You just have to notice your own reaction and how different your vantage point is now. That shift in perspective is the whole point. Feel it.

5. Pisces

Pisces, you've been dealing with a bit of brain fog, but you have one of the best horoscopes on Sunday because you can finally feel it starting to clear up. What’s left in focus may be both sobering and strangely liberating.

When the Sun in Virgo squares off with Uranus in Gemini, people you thought you couldn’t quite read suddenly come into sharp focus. Discernment takes root where confusion once lived.

The act of drawing boundaries isn’t cold or unkind on August 24. Rather, it’s a form of devotion to yourself. And when those boundaries hold, they restore you in ways you didn’t know you needed.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.