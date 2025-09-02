4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On September 3, 2025

On September 3, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. This day gives us a chance to really look at ourselves, and when we do that deep dive, we find buried treasure. Moon opposite Jupiter shows us that no matter what we do, think, or participate in, we're still good people. This is heartening for us, as we don't always know this.

Four zodiac signs will feel particularly blessed by the presence of this transit. On this day, the universe assures us that we have somehow survived the worst, and from here on out, we're golden. September 3 is a beautiful day, and even though it comes with a few harsh realities, we know that everything here is meant to be. We will be just fine.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On this day, September 3, certain opportunities present themselves to you in ways that let you know they're good and that you should take them. You've got the insight and the invitation. Now it's time to take that first step forward, Aries.

This transit, Moon opposite Jupiter, shows you that if you see a challenge before you, you shouldn't overthink it. Rather, you must make your best effort to override it. You can do this, Aries. This is your territory.

September 3 is a day to stay open and receptive to the blessings that are all around you. Opportunities come in many forms, and by noticing them, you set yourself up for positive outcomes and personal growth.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

When the Moon opposes Jupiter, blessings come to you in the form of financial awareness, Taurus. You are tired of playing the fool when it comes to money. You want to be the one who makes the money, rather than the one who watches others do so.

September 3 offers you a rare opportunity to advance your status. And you, being YOU, see the moment and you jump on it. You are smart and grounded during this Jupiter transit, and you will let the universe guide your decision-making.

Recognizing the timing makes this day extremely special for you, Taurus, so stay keen and alert. If you want to change your financial life, then this day presents you with a great chance. Take it.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

You'll feel energized and stoked on September 3, Leo. You can't help but feel that a recent discovery you've made is going to turn into something amazing and helpful.

That deep dive you've recently made into your own soul turns out to be quite fruitful. You searched your heart for the right thing to do, and now that you know what it is, you feel as if it's going to lead you to all the right places.

Moon opposite Jupiter pushes aside all the doubts and worries, and shows you that abundance comes to those who are most grateful. That's how it works, Leo, and you are more than grateful to know this.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll see that all of your efforts to get to the bottom of a certain situation are leading you to your next victory. Yes, Virgo, you're in line for a major win.

What's great about September 3 is that you feel supported and loved by the people in your life who mean the most to you. You feel happy and generous during this transit, and as it goes with the universe, one thing leads to another, and all things are good.

Positive change is heavily supported during this Jupiter event, Virgo. You will see that if you act with awareness and gratitude, the universe rewards you with opportunities that enhance your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.