6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On August 16, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance on August 16, 2025. This Saturday is a Receive Day in the Chinese calendar, under the Fire Snake day pillar during a Wood Monkey month in the Wood Snake year.

Receive Days are ideal for accepting what's meant for you rather than chasing what isn't. You can expect things like gifts, good news, and unexpected benefits flowing your way when you’re in the right place at the right time.

Advertisement

The Fire Snake pillar adds sharp perception and a touch of charm, helping you sense which offers are genuine and which are distractions. Combined with the Wood Monkey month’s adaptability and the Wood Snake year’s wisdom, today supports recognizing value, saying yes to the right opportunities, and letting luck arrive without forcing it. For these animal signs, the weekend opens the door to something you’ll be glad to claim.

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re in your element with Saturdays Fire Snake energy which sharpens your ability to notice when an opportunity is more than it appears. A casual conversation, social invite, or even a last-minute change of plans could lead to meeting someone who has exactly what you’ve been hoping to find.

August 16 brings abundance to those who are all about staying present in the moment. The more you engage with what’s around you instead of planning the next step, the more likely you are to walk right into a win.

2. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As the month animal sign, you get an extra boost from the Fire Snake’s resourcefulness. You may spot a chance to receive help or an inside tip simply because you’re willing to listen a little longer or linger in the right place.

A small yes today like agreeing to join someone, sample something, or take a detour could set you up for a stroke of luck that feels both timely and personal.

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

August 16 brings you the kind of abundance that shows up when you’re not looking for it. You might be gifted something practical you’ve been meaning to buy or someone could offer their time or resources in a way that makes your weekend smoother.

The Fire Snake energy pairs well with your natural sense of adventure, so your luck is strongest when you say yes to plans that take you somewhere new, even if the reason seems simple. It leads to the luck you've been waiting for.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Receive Day energy on Saturday invites you to let others give to you without overthinking it. You might receive a gesture that feels like more than kindness, it could be the start of a longer-term benefit.

A conversation could bring information you didn’t realize you needed or someone might offer an introduction that turns out to be invaluable. Accepting without hesitation keeps the door open for more abundance to come. Lucky you!

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You may notice that people are more willing to meet you halfway on Saturday. That could mean you get an offer to cover a cost, extend a deadline, or share something that makes your day easier.

The August 16 Fire Snake influence adds a little extra sparkle to your interactions, so don’t underestimate how much goodwill you’re creating just by showing up in a good mood. The return on that could surprise you before the weekend ends.

Advertisement

6. Dragon

Design: YourTango

The Fire Snake day pillar on Saturday fires up your natural confidence and that draws offers your way. You might find someone volunteering to take something off your plate or you could be given a chance to participate in something you normally wouldn’t have access to.

Luck comes when you’re open to switching up your plans, Dragon. The less rigid your schedule, the more room there is for abundance to drop in. August 16 is your day!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.