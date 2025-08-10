6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 11, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on August 11, 2025. Monday’s Stable Day arrives like a quiet anchor after weeks of feeling pulled in too many directions.

In the Chinese calendar, Stable Days are made for securing what already feels promising and turning a small win into something lasting. There’s no pressure to chase new opportunities. Instead, you’ll find yourself noticing where the ground under you is finally steady enough to plant something worthwhile. For some, this will mean a conversation that restores trust. For others, a practical breakthrough happens that makes everyday life easier.

Advertisement

Here’s the six animal signs set to experience that stability turning into real abundance today.

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Monday feels like the first time in months you’re not chasing your tail. A Stable Day in your own Rat month energy helps you close the loop on something that’s been half-finished, whether that’s finally getting confirmation on a payment or hearing the yes you’ve been waiting for. This isn’t an adrenaline rush, it’s the relief of knowing the plan is set and nothing’s slipping through the cracks.

Advertisement

The kind of luck you attract today isn’t random. It’s tied to a moment where someone follows through on their word and it changes the next few weeks for you. Watch for an email, message, or meeting that wraps up faster (and better) than you expected.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

August 11 carries a rhythm you can actually keep up with, which means you’ll have the space to make a choice without second-guessing. Stable Day energy in your Snake year makes this a time when your intuition meets actual proof. On Monday, the numbers add up, the person shows up, or the offer holds exactly as promised.

The good fortune here is in realizing you can commit without regret. A conversation about long-term plans could land in your lap and instead of worrying about what could go wrong, you’ll know exactly why it’s right.

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Where you’ve been bracing for more delays, Monday delivers the opposite. Stable Day energy on August 11 supports the Ox’s love for reliable progress, so something you’ve been steadily working toward shows its first concrete payoff. It might be a financial milestone, a commitment from someone you trust, or a clear next step you didn’t have to push for.

The luck you get today will feel deserved because it’s rooted in your consistency. A message or call could confirm that you’ve officially cleared a hurdle, making the rest of the path smoother than you thought.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For the Monkey, Monday's luck is about structure. Something you’ve been winging finally falls into place in a way that keeps working for you. It could be finding the right person to handle a problem you’ve been dealing with alone or getting a straightforward solution that holds up long term.

Stable Day energy keeps the surprises minimal, which means you can trust what’s in front of you. An unexpected bonus is that someone in your circle may offer you a resource or connection that saves you both time and money. Good fortune, indeed!

5. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monday is one of those rare days where you don’t have to fight for what’s yours. Stable Day energy in your Pig month softens tension and gives you a clear read on who and what is worth keeping close. You might see a strained relationship quietly start mending or you’ll get a gesture from someone that proves they’re invested in your well-being.

Luck shows up as a reminder that not everything requires hard work to maintain. What’s solid now will stay solid and the relief of knowing that will free up your energy for something you’ve been wanting to start.

Advertisement

6. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Your luck on Monday comes from taking the time to recognize the strong points in your life and reinforcing them. Stable Day energy helps you focus on what’s working instead of chasing what’s not. That might look like securing better terms on something ongoing, finalizing a plan you’ve been testing, or getting confirmation that a decision you made weeks ago is paying off.

This is the kind of good fortune that stretches far into the future. You’ll walk away from today with something more reliable than you had yesterday and the confidence to build on it. Finally!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.