3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Prosperous New Era Starting On August 11

Prosperity comes in many forms, and for three Chinese zodiac signs, the week of August 11 - 17, 2025, begins a prosperous new era full of promise, hope, and opportunity. You may have felt as though you had to play it small all year. When you looked at your friends, it felt like their lives were much easier, and you didn't understand why your life couldn't be more like theirs. Prosperity happens when you are ready, have become emotionally prepared, and know what actions to take to secure your fate.

There are three days this week when a new era of prosperity is likely to begin. Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Gui Chou 癸 丑 initiate day. Since the element is water, the era opens through emotions and intention setting. Listen to your heart. The next day will be Friday, August 15, 2025, a Bing Chen 丙 辰 success day. This is a day for fire energy, so you will want to take action on whatever you set an intention for on Tuesday.

The last day when a prosperous new era is anticipated to unfold is Saturday, August 16, 2025, Ding Si 丁 巳 receive day. Another day of fire, but this time with a focus on security and taking actions that solidify your goals and objectives. Now, let's find out what else is in store for each animal sign, according to Chinese astrology.

1. Ox

Ox, you enter a prosperous new era this week, one that involves life expansion. On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, a Gui Chou (癸 丑) day, you can initiate a project, relationship, or idea. The time to progress something you have wanted for a long time forward didn't seem right, but this week the timing aligns with your desires.

Your patience is rewarded, and your trustworthiness is recognized. You will want to follow your heart, especially if you have felt discouraged lately. That sense of hopelessness will soon disappear, and your resilient nature will feel your optimism restored. The week continues to show signs of promise, but Monday is your new Day One.

2. Dragon

Dragon, this is your year, and one day, Friday, this week is just for you. This week, you're putting the finishing touches on an important area of your life. While it may feel like success is sudden on Friday, August 15, it's a culmination of good choices you've made over the entire year.

Your Bing Chen (己 酉) success day's element is fire, and as a Dragon, you feel warmth in your spirit and determination in your heart. You will see an acceleration of wins coming to you, but it's just the beginning. Your prosperous new era is a month-long increase in good fortune that will continue throughout the rest of the year.

3. Snake

Snake, you are a natural giver, and it's part of your sweet nature. However, on August 16, 2025, you will know what it feels like to receive from others. Your prosperous new era starts with help from friends and family. You feel like you have reached a place in your life where you are surrounded by good people who genuinely want what is best for you.

In addition to the goodness in your friendships, on Ding Si 丁 巳 Saturday, you will also come to realize how self-sufficient you are at the core of all things. The reason others feel inclined to shower you with their support is that you bring light to the world daily.

This fire element day restores hope in the reciprocal nature of humans. You see your actions as a continuum of all you do. Your prosperous new era brings you courage. You'll feel braver and eager to pursue your path, inspiring others to do the same.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.