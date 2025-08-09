5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On August 10, 2025

On August 10, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. Mars in Libra is trine Pluto in Aquarius, and both titan planets can help you to shape your world from the shadows and own the long game.

What is the long game exactly? Moving with deliberate precision, influencing unseen currents, and orchestrating transformation that ripples far beyond the surface. Ultimately, it’s about knowing when to strike and when to hold back so you can get the results you dream of. Five zodiac signs excel at this during this time.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, give yourself full permission to hit refresh on your entire dreamscape. What once felt ambitious may now feel too small, simply because you outgrew it. So don’t just rearrange your vision board — go all out and redesign it like it's an art installation for your future self.

On August 10, invite beauty into your plans and pleasure into your strategy. Conjure up the surreal into the practical, and don’t be afraid to want more or make it beautiful. Embrace your innovative and unconventional nature.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you have a very good horoscope on August 10, and it’s on you now to redefine what success looks like on your own terms. Your success goes beyond the stale metrics of productivity and performance. The old matrix of clock-ins and comparison charts is crumbling, and you feel it in your bones. So on Sunday, commit to breaking free.

Delete the gossip, the pressure, and the internalized expectation that you must sacrifice your soul to be respected. There’s a richer life calling you that will give you all the autonomy you desire. Dare to reimagine what work feels like when it's built on your rules.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, have you been riding in autopilot mode? There's so much more to life than simply maintaining, and on August 10, you have a very good horoscope because you realize you're here to build.

While you’ve mastered stability, the question is at what cost? Where have you traded passion for functionality? This is your chance to take inspired, strategic action on the old dreams that you shelved in the name of practicality. The mountain is still waiting. But now, you get to choose the view.

4. Pisces

Pisces, on August 10, old versions of yourself are surfacing. Though this can feel uncomfortable, trust that they’re returning so you can meet your whole self once again. There’s something ancient being stirred in your waters. A door is opening through memory, guiding you to make peace with the chapters you tried to forget.

Embrace forgiveness at this time so that you can lay old wounds to rest. There's no sense in carrying them any longer.

5. Aries

Aries, you are not a passenger in your own life. You get to set things into motion. And yet, lately, you seem to have forgotten just how much your presence sets the tone for everyone around you.

This is your reminder: the people in your orbit are learning from your lived philosophy. Step into that leadership by embodying the light you want to see mirrored back. Give generously. Speak boldly. Whether it’s your neighbours in your apartment block, your friends, or your social platform, rise and give back with purpose.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.