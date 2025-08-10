4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, August 11

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Monday, August 11, 2025. At the start of the week, Mercury, the fast-moving planet that rules communication, finally ends its retrograde while in the zodiac sign of Leo. Mercury in Leo helps you to tune into your thoughts and address a sneaky habit you might have that hurts your ability to attract abundance and luck, and you might not even know that you're doing it.

Ever say something negative about yourself? It can take five positive experiences to counteract a single negative one. So, setting intentions, lighting candles or asking the universe for things you want may be stopped by your thought life. The good news is that Mercury being direct in Leo helps you gain confidence and boldness to say positive things. Your ego lights up when Mercury is in this fire sign. You can become bold enough to believe the good you bring to the table. And, that confidence makes a huge difference in your horoscope today. It reverses the past and helps you to claim significant abundance and luck in your life now.

1. Leo

Leo, you attract significant abundance and luck by owning who you are and what you bring to the table. During Mercury retrograde, you had to face some inner demons. Not only did you slay any of the negative thoughts you have about the past, but you also discovered something timeless and eternal for the future. Nothing is as strong as your will to survive.

From this point on, now that Mercury retrograde is over, you're ready to do whatever it takes to create the life you want. You aren't going to play small anymore. Instead, you'll take action. It's not that you did it on purpose, or that you weren't capable all along. You didn't know that negative self-talk hinders luck and abundance from entering your life.

That realization is a lightbulb moment. Starting on Monday, August 11, write down a list of all the goals you want in your lifetime. Create your lifetime bucket list, then create a schedule that helps you to achieve everything you've jotted down, one bullet point at a time.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you attract significant abundance and luck through a relationship because you accept the love that you deserve. You are such an advocate for uniqueness, autonomy and doing things your way. That radical nature of your zodiac sign may have caused you to say things about partnership that made it sound like you prefer being alone over being with someone you love or want to work with.

Being able to do things alone is a superpower in itself; however, great abundance and luck sometimes require the involvement of other people. So, rather than deter others from participating or working with you, you start to use the language of partnership.

You see how words can motivate and attract the right individuals into your life. You embrace the idea of a collective experience, and that's what helps you attract abundance and luck on August 11, 2025.

3. Aries

Aries, you find joy in something you love to do, and this becomes the mechanism for how you attract significant abundance and luck into your life. Your pride can get in the way when you feel like you're not the first to do something. You might even decide not to compete because you prefer to be a starter, not a person who sits on the bench waiting for a turn to play.

Yet, something changes the moment Mercury retrograde ends. It creates a sense of purpose that calls you toward your dreams and highest wishes. You decide that no matter what you've said in the past, about giving up or not doing something, you're going to do it anyway.

You believe in the power of your potential. You know that if you're good enough and strong enough, the world will take notice, and they can't pretend you don't exist. Monday, August 11, 2025, is a major day for winning, even if there's no reward to claim just yet. Change from within is enough for you to know that significant abundance and luck aren't just within reach; they are part of your fate and destiny.

4. Libra

Libra, you attract abundance and luck through your friendships because few things mean more to you than the people you care about deeply. The problem is that, as a Libra, you are also as much of a fighter as you are a lover. You fight for the people and things you believe in, and you also will align yourself against those things that you feel threaten the happiness of people you love.

During Mercury retrograde, you discovered that you need to make peace to make progress. So, instead of keeping guards and building walls on Monday, you take a few down. It's not as complicated as you imagined it might be, and it could involve a type of apology to someone you care about or hurt.

Restoring relationships helps you attract more abundance and luck into your life because you're sending healing energy. When you heal the world, you create goodwill, which is part of the rules the universe follows, attracting abundance and luck. Aligning yourself with healing, peace, and forgiveness — for yourself and others — helps you in a significant way starting on August 11, 2025.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.