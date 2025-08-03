5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Monday, August 4

On Monday, August 4, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. The Moon in Sagittarius is opposite Uranus in Gemini, and suddenly, it’s as if the sky is leaping. Think divine disruption.

This transit ignites a question that feels equal parts chaos and clarity. What are you still doing inside that old belief system? Your routines may stutter, your plans might glitch, but don’t mistake the shake-up for a setback. This is revelation disguised as restlessness. You can cling to the known and call it wisdom, or you can roll the dice, chase the strange signal, and trust that the idea you almost dismissed will set you free.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, someone in your orbit may act as a catalyst, helping you see yourself more clearly than you have in a long time. As long as you stay true to your own desires, you don’t have to lose yourself in someone else’s story. Yet, under this cosmic weather, you also recognize which parts of your story are ready to evolve.

Advertisement

You're learning that connection doesn’t have to mean compromising everything that you need and value. That the right kinds of partnerships don’t shrink you, they stretch you. You’re asked to meet the world with your whole self and to let others do the same. On August 4, the most magnetic thing you can do is be honest about what you want.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you’re used to being the person who moves first and speaks freely without fear of judgment. However, lately, the feedback loop has been louder. You say something bold, and someone challenges it. You make a move, and the world answers back.

Right now, every interaction is an opportunity to refine who you are and what you stand for. A conversation could shake you out of your usual rhythm and into something more collaborative, curious, and alive. The world wants to meet you where you are, but it needs the unfiltered, most authentic version of you, not the one who’s always in motion.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you’re caught between the thrill of the big picture and the buzz of what’s right in front of you. Ideas are coming fast, messages flying in, and your mind is lit up with questions. But underneath it all, there’s a deeper longing.

Zoom out and ask yourself, What is all of this leading toward? The daily hustle is real, but so is your thirst for something more expansive. A new philosophy, book, or bold conversation could help you to see yourself and the world in a new light. Don’t get so caught up in your intellect that you forget what you believe in.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, what feels non-negotiable now, even if it didn’t before? You may find yourself questioning old agreements or in situations that ask you to trade too much for too little.

You get to pour back into yourself today. A conversation, a contract, or a moment of eerie honesty could show you exactly where energy is leaking and how to call it back. You’re learning to speak clearly about what you need, and to receive without guilt. That's where real power begins.

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, this is a powerful day to reconcile the difference between who you are behind closed doors and who the world expects you to be. Lately, the spotlight has been pulling you in one direction while your spirit longs for grounding, roots, and a sense of home that is emotional, ancestral, and maybe even spiritual.

You might be feeling stretched between responsibility and rest, ambition and belonging. But this isn’t a conflict to fix. A moment of clarity could arrive through a family connection, an old memory, or a reminder of your why. Your next step just has to be true to the foundation you’re finally learning to trust.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.