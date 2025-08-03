Financial Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 4, 2025

On August 4, 2025, financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Money stress has a way of draining everything else, but thankfully, that headache is starting to dissolve. The Waxing Moon in Sagittarius brings us some solid, healthy perspective about our financial state, and we are headed towards some very realistic and practical solutions.

Three zodiac signs may discover that something we previously found to be problematic and untenable is now flowing freely again. We're looking at the release of debt, and maybe even the total forgiveness. Financial relief begins when we stop trying to solve everything at once, and that's where the Sagittarius Moon comes in. It shows us that good things do come to those who wait, and we've waited for relief for long enough. Welcome it in.

1. Taurus

You’ve had your guard up for a while, Taurus, especially where money is concerned. You’ve budgeted, cut back, done all the right things, and still, you've felt like you were falling behind. On August 4, something hopeful clicks into place.

A turning point is heading your way. A new source of income may be opening up for you, and while it doesn't result in a windfall, it certainly is helpful.

During the Sagittarius Moon, you feel hopeful again, as if this really isn't the end. No more feeling sorry for yourself or getting lost in anxiety, Taurus. It's time to heal and grow that bank account. Good luck!

2. Scorpio

For you, Scorpio, this financial stress hasn’t just been about the money, but about power as well. You have been feeling sad over the idea that you don't have control over certain things in your life, and that brings you down.

Fortunately, the Waxing Sagittarius Moon is all about hopefulness and positivity. It's going to be OK, and not because you accept your lack of control, but because you feel like there are ways to reclaim your lost power.

You're walking into a fresh new cycle where financial stress absolutely must take a backseat. You don't need to get yourself too tensed out. This is something you CAN handle, and you will, Scorpio. Hang in there.

3. Aquarius

It’s been tight, Aquarius, and whatever is going on in your life right now has caused you to make some hard choices. You aren't necessarily thrilled to pieces over it either, but you feel you'll get by.

On August 4, you'll see that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. With the help of this lunar transit, you may realize that things just don't bother you as much as they once did. That's a big step up, Aquarius.

One of the big lessons on this day teaches you that you're in charge of how much you worry, so don't take it too far. You'll find that relief really begins when you see your state of being as at peace. First things first: do not worry. You are fine and you will remain fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.