5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On August 1, 2025

On August 1, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. This day marks the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, and with the sign being ruled by two powerful planets, Mars and Pluto, Scorpio never does things halfway. This is your green light to shed anything outdated in favor of what truly magnetizes you.

Luck, under Scorpio’s watch, arrives when you’re honest about what you really want, and when you’re bold enough to move toward it, even if it stings at first. There is a secret alchemy in discomfort today, and it’s a major turning point. Put your hand up to anything that intensifies your spirit and yes to the pursuit that gives you goosebumps. This is how you know you’re truly living life on your own terms and with meaning.

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, right now, you’re standing at a crossroads between what feels safe and what feels soul-shaking. What part of you is ready to be seen in a new light simply because you’re changing? Perhaps your next evolution isn't about ambition alone, but about devotion to yourself and your own becoming. You're learning that mastery burns slowly, like a candle illuminating what you’ve outgrown and what you now crave.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, relationships are where your deeper work is being done. Bonds may feel intense, magnetic, or even a little uncomfortable right now, as stale agreements fall away to make room for something real. This is about seeing the truth in intimacy. You often resist merging with another or being truly vulnerable, but that doesn't serve you. Some connections may bring out your most hidden fears or desires, but instead of pulling away, lean in with curiosity. What is this revealing about you?

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, lately, your ambitions have felt heavier and laced with intensity. That’s because what you’re building now demands more than strategy. Take a step back to see whether you’re aligning your outer role with your inner truth. That might mean shedding roles that once felt impressive but now feel hollow, or stepping into visibility in a way that reveals more of your depth than you’re used to sharing.

Advertisement

Don’t be surprised if people project onto you. With your current magnetism, others may sense your power before you do. What matters most is your definition of success because under this cosmic weather, your legacy is being sculpted from the inside out.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, to fly higher, we have to rethink our beliefs about what opportunities are available in the universe. And it has to go beyond surface beliefs or borrowed truths. What do you know in your bones? What mysteries or philosophies are reshaping your understanding of the world?

Whether through travel, study, spiritual exploration, or intimate conversations that challenge your worldview, you're ready to stretch beyond the familiar edges of your mind. Don’t be surprised if life puts a mirror in front of you in the form of a teacher, a symbol, or a crisis of faith, so that you can claim your own wisdom.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, superficial pleasures won’t cut it now. Rather, you must take action and actually get your desires. It doesn’t just have to be romance, but even in your creative pursuits, you want the full intensity of experience. This is a powerful time to explore the passions that scare you a little.

You may find yourself pulled toward emotional risks like falling in love with something or someone that cracks open your heart, or reclaiming a part of your artistry that once felt buried. Creation, in all forms, is your muse. And right now, what you create might reflect truths you didn’t expect to face. Each creation acts as a bridge, guiding you toward a more powerful relationship with your own self-expression.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.