4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Sunday, August 3

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on August 3, 2025. On Sunday, the Moon enters Sagittarius, the luckiest sign in the zodiac. Upon entry into the sign that rules good fortune, an activation signal is set out to Uranus, Mars, Saturn and Pluto, the hardest-hitting planets in astrology. We feel conflicted on Sunday, and life may feel a bit more complicated than usual on many levels. However, four signs thrive under this astrological weather.

Advertisement

They find a way to transform the craziness into inspiration. Pluto has a habit of surprising you when you least expect it. Uranus is a catalyst for sudden events. Saturn strips away what you think you need and shows you that you didn't after all. Mars motivates you to make karma work for you. Now, let's see what this means for these four lucky zodiac signs on Sunday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you were made for war, and that is why on August 3, you're going to attract some serious abundance and luck in life. As the zodiac sign ruled by warrior Mars, you're no stranger to strife. You survive many things in this lifetime, so when Sunday proves to challenge you a bit, you rise to it and slay.

The Moon entering Sagittarius is a call to adventure, similar to the hero of your favorite movie. You will feel the winds of change coming into your life; the question is whether you want to play it safe or go out and see what the world offers.

Mars will square Saturn in your zodiac sign. Saturn has been teaching you discipline and hard work lately. What could happen is that you'll be asked to do something that changes how you view yourself, and even though you will resist it initially, you'll give in.

This removal of a cloak is a lucky move, Aries. It helps you to unveil the core of your character, which is worthy of what you seek. You'll be seen as a person who not only ought to have the abundance you want in life, but as someone trustworthy and safe to claim it. Life is about to get much easier for you.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you are a hard-working person, and you know what you want from life. You have a plan in place, and you follow it to a T. Lately, life has not been so agreeable. Thanks to Mars, it's tougher than usual lately. Mars, the malefic, makes you work harder every day. You're earning everything you get from life, and you are ready for the gifts that come from endurance.

Advertisement

When the Moon enters Sagittarius, it opens the door to conversations and insights. You might decide you will ask the universe for what you want, which is obviously abundance and some luck, please. You typically like to earn what you get from your sweat and labor. However, talking to the universe is a good approach. You get a two-way signal and will sense in your heart what needs to change. The one thing to watch out for is the universe making those big moves.

You may witness something happen in someone's life that benefits you, likely a trusted, close, or intimate partner, or a person who is a great confidante and ally. Expect the closure of a past problem and the opening of a door to a new collaboration.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you find change in the universe slightly intriguing, and while others may display concern, you think and ponder what to do with the energy. This innate curious nature is what works out for you on Sunday.

On August 3, 2025, your ruling planet, Uranus, becomes activated, creating a sense of hope and joy. If you've been hoping to experience abundance and luck in your life through romance, the day is highly auspicious for you.

It's a day when your fertility is heightened. You make friends easily, and people genuinely like you more than usual. You sense a change within yourself that's both positive and profoundly moving. You're being handed the keys to luck, but first, you'll need to dismiss your disbelief to unlock the possibility that miracles can happen today and to you.

Stop speaking negatively about your life. Instead, talk as if what you want has already happened and believe in the possibilities of the universe acting on your behalf.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, you are a bold and brave zodiac sign with a heart of gold, and on August 3, 2025, you will receive a reward for your tenacious effort. It does play into your favor that the Sun is in your sign for a little over two weeks. What is abundance if it's not like a lucky gift? Fortune favors you in a mighty way, and you'll see your luck arrive in the area of romance.

You don't have to be in a relationship to get the benefits of romance. Instead, abundance will be found in the tender moments you share with friends, family and perhaps a pet. The world may have felt cold and slightly stoic to you lately. That's going to change. You open your heart to love, and the next thing you know, everything romantically flows your way.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.