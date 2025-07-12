5 Rare Signs You’re One Of The Universe’s Favorites

The universe truly has a way of opening doors for people and allowing them to experience all the abundance that life has to offer. If you're someone who seems to just breeze through life with what feels like genuine ease, then you might be one of the Universe's favorites. While everyone else may face struggles and hardships, you seem to exist on a completely different wavelength where life's pieces seem to always fall into place.

In a TikTok video, a therapist and coach named Margot Miller explained that being one of the Universe's favorites means that you're considered a "chosen one." It's not about feeling superior to everyone else, but being humble that your journey through life has been easier thanks to the Universe.

1. You were drawn to spiritual extremes early on

Pixabay | Pexels

In Miller's video, she explained that being drawn to cults or other spiritual extremes early on is usually because your soul is craving something more and something deeper. Chosen ones are often born with greater naivety due to the innocence they possess and the purity of their souls. Because of that, people who become the Universe's favorites have to experience the shadow side of spirituality so they can master discernment.

By being someone who is drawn to spiritual extremes, you allow your soul to experience both sides of belief. You're not only helping yourself gain more knowledge, but you're also becoming more grounded in what you believe in as well. You understand more fully how to find balance.

2. Feeling like an alien

You might feel as if you're homesick but not for your actual home. You may even feel as if you don't truly belong anywhere and may have struggled with the theme of "home" during your life. This usually happens because you're detached from the 3D and need to master the idea of coming home. Miller explained that this will end up flipping later on, and you'll be able to manifest your "dream home."

It's not something to actively worry about, but it can feel a bit disorienting when you feel that you don't actually belong anywhere. However, it's usually a sign that the Universe has something special in store for you to help make sure you feel safe and protected in this lifetime.

3. Incarnating into toxic family systems

"Because you're an advanced soul, you chose to come into a home with newer souls," Miller said. "You were the parent to your parents. This is because, as a teacher, healer, and guide, you had to learn how to navigate how to do that in the most toxic family environments."

Clinical and forensic psychologist Ahona Guha explained, "Parentified children may experience a range of difficulties in adulthood, including; enmeshed roles within the family, difficulties with establishing boundaries, a pervasive need to please other people, anxiety, perfectionism, difficulties forming and maintaining intimate or platonic relationships, missed developmental milestones, grief, and passive styles of communication."

Miller then highlighted that this childhood trauma was a learning experience for those whom the Universe chose. She explained that your early parentification was a way for you to master boundaries and leadership skills, despite how toxic and frightening those situations that you were put in might have been. But, by being in these toxic family systems, you're not only able to learn new skills and practices that will help you navigate life on your own, but you're also breaking free from that childhood trauma and generational curse that may exist in your family.

4. You are the calm in the chaos

Anna Shvets | Pexels

While you may have faced a lot of internal battles throughout your life, you are still someone that others consider a source of safety and guidance. It's why animals and children may be drawn to your energy, too. You've managed to take all of the bad that has happened, whether it's from your family situation or your own mental health, and used it as a way to grow and still be a healer.

You're someone that other people may look up to and will constantly show up for advice because you are considered a strong individual in their eyes. It may seem overwhelming at first, and you may even be confused why so many people look to you for calm energy when your entire life has been nothing but chaos, but it's because they see how pure and loving your soul is.

5. Angel numbers follow you

You may notice that you're constantly receiving divine communication because you exist for a higher purpose. These angel numbers are like little bread crumbs that let you know you're actually on the right path, despite how unsure you may feel. The higher you end up going in consciousness, the more often you'll see numbers like 444, 1111, and 777.

It's also feedback that you're never alone in this life, and that your angels are constantly by your side and guiding you. It's a comforting thought, especially if you feel uncertain and lost. As long as you see angel numbers, you know you'll be fine in the end.

