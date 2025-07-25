4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On July 26

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on July 26, 2025. When the Moon enters Virgo on Saturday, it speaks to several planets, helping Leo, Gemini, Aquarius, and Aries attract luck in a big way.

The Moon, by itself, does not significantly impact our luck and abundance, but it stimulates emotions and fosters awareness. So, the energy we feel on Saturday is emotional, yet structured and practical. However, the Virgo Moon does create positive relationships with planets in other signs. The Moon shines a light on Uranus in Gemini, fostering a desire for change. We want things to happen now, and what we desire is radical growth. The Moon also connects with Pluto, which helps mine the determination needed to make change happen.

There's also communication to Saturn and Neptune, bringing attention to work and the ability to make dreams come true. Then there's the Sun, which helps make opportunities visible. Let's find out what this means for these four lucky astrological signs on Saturday.

1. Leo

Leo, you score the trifecta of planetary luck and abundance on July 26, 2025. You want purpose when it comes to luck. You're not greedy for abundance to gain selfishly; no. You want it to help others. You see so much need in the world that you want to be a problem solver. So, lucky for you, it's Leo season. You get the Sun, the planet that rules you in your sign, so all eyes are on you now through August 19.

Today's Moon in Virgo stimulates your desire to make money. You need motivation to do so, and it's your lucky day. Pluto fosters the right changes in your supportive relationships. You'll discover you have support from someone you didn't even know was in your corner.

But wait, there's more! Pluto and the Sun partner with Saturn and Neptune. In simple terms, the changes that take place in your life are primed with purpose. When life changes, it's to make your dreams come true, for you, your friendships and people in life that you haven't met yet.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you attract significant luck and abundance because of your mind. You are the shapeshifter, and you adapt so easily and sometimes too carefully, but today's astrology forecast reveals essential upgrades in your life. On July 26, there's a significant change taking place within your belief system.

The Moon in Virgo pushes you slightly outside of your comfort zone, and you might question everything. Why do things have to remain the same, and what does that mean for your future?

Once you start to think about it, everything begins to change because you see things and realize where you have growth potential in areas such as money, love, your home life, and more.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you can attract significant luck into your life through your partnerships, specifically people who are the opposite of you and your personality. Where you might be less outgoing, a dynamic person will shine. If you prefer to ignore a problem, someone else will help you to focus on it in the right way.

The Moon in Virgo speaking to Pluto in your zodiac sign makes it seem like anything is possible when you have the right team in place through friendships or your personal life.

Today's luck comes to you because you realize that you don't have to do everything on your own. People working together are an incredible force of strength, and you want to make the most of your support system.

4. Aries

Aries, when the Moon is in your sign of work, it helps you develop a deep appreciation for the things you do each day. There's something about the rituals of life that conveys an ability to spark luck and abundance in numerous ways. So on July 26, when the Moon speaks to Saturn in your sign, you feel alive and ready to work.

Today helps you to find those lucky breaks that require effort but are worthwhile pursuing. You aren't intimidated by hard work, anyway. You know that luck is what you make, and when you see an opportunity, you go full force forward. It's going to be a great day for you, Aries.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.