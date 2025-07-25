3 Zodiac Signs Attract Some Serious Good Fortune On July 26, 2025

On July 26, 2025, three zodiac signs attract some serious good fortune. During the Virgo Moon, we get to experience the unexpected, and this works best when we take things one step at a time. This is a very fortunate period for Leo, Virgo and Sagittarius, especially.

During this transit, we will get to see how fortune comes to us when we let go of the burning desire to grab it and make it our own. Letting go is what brings it in, on July 26. We may pay attention to the small things at this point, but we are not here to obsess or control. We let things flow naturally, and by doing so, we create a channel by which great things may travel. Good fortune comes to those who happily accept it.

1. Leo

You might not be expecting much, Leo, but this transit has a way of surprising you. The Virgo Moon helps you spot opportunities that others overlook, especially when it comes to work or personal projects. So, heads up!

You’ll notice how some very small efforts made now can lead to bigger rewards in the near future. This day, July 26, comes with a reminder that patience does, indeed, have its rewards.

You may feel as if you've suddenly stumbled onto something great, and that you wish to pursue this greatness. The universe says, go for it! That's your cue, Leo. Enjoy the ride.

2. Virgo

With the Moon in your sign, your natural skills for organization and detail are at their peak. The universe rewards you with unexpected fortune that feels like a shout-out to all the hard work you've put in.

You may receive good news, Virgo, and it may look like a helpful opportunity or a solution to a problem that’s been bugging you. It comes when you least expect it, but exactly when you need it. That's just how the Virgo Moon works in your lucky world.

July 26 feels like a fresh start, and it's also something you can believe in, which is how you like it. You can't always get guarantees, but you can certainly follow your heart, and on this day, that kind of positivity really works.

3. Sagittarius

On this day, Sagittarius, the Virgo Moon has you making better decisions. You can see clearer now, and therefore, your choices look just as clear. No gray areas here. It's all laid out for you.

In your world, this creates opportunity. One thing leads to another during the Virgo Moon, and you take that energy and make it work for you. You didn't think certain things were possible, and yet, here you are, making things work out.

The kicker here is focus, and as a Sagittarius, you've got enough of that to go around. So, trust the process and stay the course. Fortune comes as a result of stick-to-it-iveness. Persistence for the win!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.