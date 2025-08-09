3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Love They Haven't Felt In A While On August 10, 2025

On August 10, 2025, three zodiac signs experience a love they haven't felt in a while. Love doesn’t always show up in the fantasy way we expect it to, especially when Uranus is in the mix. On this day, during the transit of the Moon square Uranus, something shows up, and it may just stir the heart.

For three zodiac signs in particular, love arrives in a surprising form. We fantasists have an idea of what we want, but will we be ready when love shows up in a completely different way? We shall see. It comes down to this: if it feels right, then go with it. Accept that maybe we don't have control over love and how it arrives. Still, it's beautiful to know that love IS making an entrance into the lives of these three zodiac signs. Don't overthink it.

1. Sagittarius

In your life, you've never really understood what love is about. That's because you've never been totally sure of who you are in this equation. You've been through some very powerful life changes as of late, and during Moon square Uranus, you feel as though you've finally stumbled on your own powerful truth.

August 10 provides the way for love to reach you, Sagittarius, and this is because you are finally ready for it. And it doesn't look like anything you expected because, in all honesty, what you once expected was not actually a product of your own desire.

Uranus' energy tears the rulebook apart and shows you that you are more than you've limited yourself to believe. Love can finally play a role in your life, and you are, indeed, ready.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You're not exactly known for your warm-and-fuzzy side, Aquarius, but that doesn’t mean you're not capable of deep connection. On August 10, during Moon square Uranus, someone gets through to you in a way that feels electric and real.

It’s fast, unexpected, and very touching, and it gets to you in ways that you really hadn't imagined. You thought you were untouchable or invulnerable, and yet here you are, falling in love.

Uranus, being your ruling planet, adds extra oomph to this moment in time. Something very real is happening to you, Aquarius, and it feels good enough to spend a lot of time examining. Go with it, trust it.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Love is something you know all about, Pisces. Yet, if you are to admit the truth to yourself, you've never really understood what goes on or why your heart goes boom-boom-boom when you feel this mysterious emotion.

The Moon square Uranus transit shakes you out of your dream and places you into a situation that is inescapably real. Something is about to change, and it's more than likely linked to someone in your life. In other words, it's your connection to this person that is about to change.

Trust what you feel. This isn’t your imagination, Pisces. In fact, it’s the beginning of something real, strange, and beautiful. And that definitely captures your imagination.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.