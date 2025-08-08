Joy Finally Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On August 9

Starting on August 9, 2025, joy finally returns for three zodiac signs. Mars opposite Neptune is a tricky transit, for sure, and it may have many of us feeling as though we're just spinning our wheels, going nowhere fast. It's confusing and disarming, but it's about to pass.

On August 9, we will see that Mars opposite Neptune serves an important purpose, and that's to help rid us of the negative in our lives so that we can make room for the positive. For three zodiac signs in particular, it's all about the return of joy. We now know that if we are to feel good again, we must confront the things in our lives that we can no longer abide by. We make smart moves during this transit, and we will feel proud of ourselves by the day's end.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Because you are such a cerebral person, sometimes your thoughts get away from you. In other words, you're so full of ideas that you can't get a handle on all of them at once.

As Mars pulls away from Neptune, things start to consolidate for you, once again, Aries. You may have felt lost or disconnected there for a while, but you'll be back on track in no time.

Advertisement

The irony here is that it's best if you don't overthink it, and yes, we all know how hard that is for you to do. Still, try and pull back and watch what happens. Your ideas will start to gel, and you'll have a handle on what your next move needs to be, very shortly.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mars opposite Neptune seems to be making it harder for you to trust your instincts, and that's totally bizarre for you. But there's a method to the madness here, Scorpio. You're supposed to see something, and you will.

On August 9, thanks to this cosmic transit, you will gain a new perspective and see a path that can lead you, surprisingly enough, to joy and fulfillment. In a way, it's as if on this day, you're able to set aside your preconceived notions and try something different, even if it doesn't feel comfortable at first. However, once you see how much joy you receive, you'll set yourself on a whole new track to happiness.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Sagittarius, joy comes from motion. While you may not know exactly where this motion is leading you, you know this: you must change something in your life. So many good things are happening to you these days that you have no time for negative distractions.

Once Mars moves past Neptune, you feel like you can breathe again. A sense of purpose returns, and with it, the optimism you’ve been missing. This is where you do your best confronting. It's time to have that talk.

You don't need that noise in your life anymore, as you see life as precious and short. It's time to surround yourself with the things and the people you love. No more compromises. Mars makes sure of that.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.