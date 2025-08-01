Deep Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On August 2, 2025

On August 2, 2025, deep transformation awaits three zodiac signs. In our minds, we foresee our transformations as these big, dramatic events. Yet, oftentimes, the reality is that we transform slowly over time. Not so dramatic, but definitely worth the wait.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on August 2 pulls something inside of us to the surface that can no longer be ignored. For three zodiac signs in particular, this energy lets us know that if we are to change, we need to do so gradually, starting right now. It's all about the little things, like changing bad habits and recognizing the things we do that aren't good for us. If we want to change, then we have to commit. Luckily, we've got some strong, inspiring energy to help us on this day.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio puts pressure on you to face something you've been avoiding, Taurus. It more than likely has something to do with a major life decision. There's also a very good chance this has something to do with a partner or close friend. Something needs to be said in order to make things right again. Whatever has gone on has to end, and soon.

Advertisement

This means that you need to pick yourself up and get to the work ahead. If that means communication, then communicate. If it means showing affection, then make it happen. Transformation is part of your destiny, and it's up to you to steer it towards something good.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are usually pretty good at adapting to situations that you aren't altogether comfortable with. Yet, on this day, August 2, everything about the present situation rubs you the wrong way. It's time to make a change, because if you don't, then you will be stuck, and you definitely don't want that.

Bravery is part of the Sagittarius way, so getting up the nerve to do something intense is easy enough. It's dealing with the fragile personalities around you that you find to be difficult.

During the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you will find a way to balance your delivery, meaning you don't blurt and hurt. Rather, you gently ease into a conversation that allows the other person to speak, and eventually, everything gets resolved.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On August 2, during the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you'll find that it's nearly impossible to just stay in place. In other words, whatever you've been trying to settle into just isn't working. You need change and you need it now.

During this lunar transit, you will come to terms with the idea of literally abandoning your goals. Why? Because they are no longer relevant. Face it, you tried and you are now unsatisfied with the results.

Advertisement

That's good, Capricorn! This is what you needed to admit to yourself in order to make a real transformational move in your life. Owning your ability to change is everything, and it will take you where you want to go.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.