4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, July 22

Four zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The start of Leo season is here, and with the Sun entering the sign of the Lion, which rules the fifth house of joy, things are looking up. Fixed zodiac signs are the ones experiencing the positive change in our astrology forecast the most.

Since the Sun will be in the early degrees of Leo for three days, they also will experience the intensity of this energy from now through the New Moon in Leo when it arrives on July 24. Leo energy is often described as bold and courageous. Since it is ruled by the Sun, the most visible part of any zodiac sign, what happens today will be hugely recognizable by others, making us the main characters in life, even if it's just hanging out with family and friends.

Let's see what the stars have in store for these lucky astrological signs attracting some major abundance on Tuesday.

1. Leo

Leo, on July 22, 2025, when the Sun enters your zodiac sign, it's as though you get a massive confidence boost and feel motivated to do things your way. The Sun is your planetary ruler, and since it signifies joy, happiness, children, and romance, you attract some serious abundance in these areas.

If you're looking for love, put yourself out there and remain optimistic about finding it. Don't be afraid to do a little more flirting with someone who seems to be into you, especially if you're already in a committed relationship.

This is an excellent time for expanding a family or to spend more time on a hobby you love. If you adore getting attention from social media, don't be shy about humble bragging online.

Starting on July 22, consider how you can enhance your online presence. Set up a new website or post a few new images on your Instagram. See what happens when people see how talented you are. Some may wonder why you've been hiding this part of your capabilities for so long.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, your horoscope for the day says you'll attract serious abundance on July 22, 2025, through your partnerships either in business or at home. With the Sun entering Leo, the ruler of your seventh house of marriage and partnership, including business alliances, this is the time to double down and focus on these relationships.

If you have been thinking about the next chapter of your life, including marriage or increasing the attentiveness you give to your significant other, then plan what you want that to look like.

If you're single and looking, you may find that you attract new people into your life via social interactions or even on dating apps. It may have felt like you couldn't make any lasting connections online during Cancer season, but that can change now that the Sun is in Leo.

Be brave enough to state what you're looking for in partnerships or any other significant relationship. Remember that this is a time to be incredibly authentic.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, the area of your life that gets highlighted the most at the start of Leo season on July 22 is your career. Whenever anything like the Sun enters the 10th solar house, that means attention due to your stellar work ethic and ability to capture attention from others in the workplace.

However, you're not limited to being seen in the workplace when the Sun is at the top of your solar house. You may experience success in just about anything you do. Your time has come dear Scorpio, and Tuesday catapults you into your abundance era! Lucky you!

4. Taurus

Taurus, the Sun entering your house of home and family means that your most intimate partnerships will grow more substantial and more important to you.

The Sun may include relationships where you play the role of a protective parenting figure or your relationship with a parent could become visible to the world. You may enjoy investing time in your personal space, making it feel luxurious and comfortable.

This is the time when people enjoy being in your company and view you as a stable, constant presence in the lives of others. It's a great day for establishing a routine that sets you up for success now through the rest of Leo season.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.