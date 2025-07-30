3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 31, 2025

On July 31, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. Unexpected fortune doesn’t always mean jackpots or windfalls. In fact, during the transit of Moon trine Venus, fortune may come to us as simply a good mood. Hey, we'll take it!

It would be nice to think that money always comes with the word fortune, but sometimes we're just lucky enough to feel happy for no reason at all. And on July 31, the zodiac signs Taurus, Leo and Sagittarius will be fortunate enough to experience the beauty of simplicity. Perhaps we've just become more accepting of our fate, our life, and the way things go. That's not a terrible way to be, actually. This day has us feeling as if everything is a blessing, and that's as good as winning the jackpot.

1. Taurus

Now that you're ready to accept that this day has nothing to do with money, you can be happily surprised that, in your case, it actually has a lot to do with money. Surprise!

On July 31, you'll notice that you're not just receiving compliments and bits of kindness here and there. Your bank account also seems to reflect the pleasant state your mind is in.

During the transit of Moon trine Venus, it's all good for you, Taurus. You don't have a care in the world, and yes, that's rare for just about anyone. So, take advantage of your great and most unexpected good fortune and simply enjoy it.

2. Leo

You are a charmer, Leo. You know it, and we know it, and charm is not exactly a terrible thing to have. On July 31, you'll use that charm to attract people into your life, for fun conversations and the sharing of eye-opening ideas.

This day promises new opportunities for you to dig into, especially when it comes to creativity and art. You appreciate what's going on, and in turn, you are appreciated for what you bring to the scene.

What's most unexpected is how smoothly it all goes for you on this day, Leo. It's an effortless example of life being lived properly, in happiness and joy. You have this, and others notice and join you.

3. Sagittarius

During this day's transit, Moon trine Venus, you are able to set up some unexpected plans for the future, Sagittarius. The spontaneity is what creates the surprise here, as you had no idea you would be making big plans on July 31.

You feel optimistic and excited. This could have something to do with you and a friend booking a flight or a cruise somewhere, totally out of nowhere. Or, perhaps, you and your partner plan a spontaneous getaway.

There was no plan, and now there is, and that means you have so much to look forward to. You took the cue from Moon trine Venus, and you went with the flow. And now look at you, on your way to a great adventure.

