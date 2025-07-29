Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 30, 2025

After July 30, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. When Venus moves into Cancer on this day, something inside of us softens up. We may feel more vulnerable than usual, but in a way, that's a very good thing. After all, we've been needing this kind of gentle attitude.

At this time, we feel supported by friends and family. We get the feeling that we're not all alone in this big mess called life. For Taurus, Libra and Capricorn, July 30 is a day of reckoning. We may not realize how much we've been lugging around. Perhaps we even built a wall around ourselves, just so that we didn't have to see how hard it's been. All of that starts to melt away during this time. We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

1. Taurus

For you, Taurus, the hard part is finally over. Venus, your ruling planet, moves into Cancer, taking the edge off your recent stress. There's only so much you can take, and it seems that the universe recognizes that fact.

You may be feeling like either family or friendship has been demanding too much of you. Because you didn't know how to say no, you've ended up feeling drained. It's seriously too much, but with the help of Venus in Cancer, you get to call the shots on your daily emotional expenditure.

It's time to give yourself a well-deserved break. Good for you. Draw those boundaries, Taurus.

2. Libra

Recently, you've been feeling less than safe, which is not a good feeling at all. You want to know that you are safe and secure, and the mind trip of it all has really taken a toll on you. You need a rest.

July 30 brings you the safe transit of Venus in Cancer. This shows you that to get what you want, you have to make room for it. That means you have to soften up and let positive thoughts take root.

Don't worry so much about what if, because that "if" doesn't exist right now. This lovely Venus energy is about living in the moment, and right now, the moment says you are perfectly safe. All is well, Libra.

3. Capricorn

For a while now, it’s felt like everything has been on your shoulders, and that's really hard to deal with. You need connection so that you know you're not alone in all of this.

During the Venus in Cancer transit, you finally feel strong enough to reach out for help. While you like being the only one to accomplish some great task, you're also starting to realize that you're burnt out.

Let the love that comes with Venus wash away the pain. Many people admire and cherish you, Capricorn. You don't have to float this on your own. Ask for help, and know that there are people in your life who WANT to be there for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.