3 Zodiac Signs Really Begin Thriving After July 28, 2025

After July 28, 2025, three zodiac signs really begin thriving. Moon conjunct Mars is a powerful ignition point, especially for Aries, Virgo and Pisces. On July 28, this transit signals the beginning of a more prosperous cycle, where clear decisions and deliberate actions create noticeable results.

Ambitions are fueled during this transit, so don't be surprised if we suddenly feel very driven towards career goals. We finally feel as though we are aligned with our purpose, and we intend to go for it, all the way.

It's all about the little things on July 28, because each and every moment contains wonder. During Moon conjunct Mars, we embark on a journey that leads us to prosperity. Pack your bags, because we're well on our way.

1. Aries

You’re in your element during this transit, Aries. Moon conjunct Mars puts the fire in your belly and sharpens your focus. On July 28, the path to prosperity opens up because you’re finally in line with self-confidence.

You’re not waiting in the wings any longer, Aries. You see a financial opportunity and you grab it. Why wait? Your attitude is one of impulse but that doesn't mean you haven't done your research. You know what you're doing, and you know that the timing is right.

So, go on with those bold moves and secure for yourself the success that you know is yours for the asking. Ask and you shall receive, as they say.

2. Virgo

You have been methodical, patient, and maybe even a little too cautious, Virgo. That's nothing new, of course, but on July 28, timing matters, and you know it.

Your time is now, and this day's transit, Moon conjunct Mars, brings a rush of clarity and sharp focus. This is the season you really begin thriving, and while it may feel like it just snuck up on you, you're still there to greet it.

At this time, all you must do, Virgo, is take the first step. Financially, you're in better shape than ever, and you know exactly how to hold on to this state of grace. Use that big brain of yours and push it to the limit. You've got this!

3. Pisces

Here's where you go from big dreams to huge manifestations, Pisces. During this day's transit, Moon conjunct Mars, things like dreams only have one way to go: straight to the top. And, of course, that suits you just fine.

You have a rich inner world, and sometimes spend a bit too much time in your head, fantasizing about your dreams and ambitions. July 28 shows you that while it's fun to hold on to dreams, it's way better to make those dreams come true. In your case, your dreams lead to incredible prosperity.

This is your green light, Pisces. Stop waiting around, dreaming of a potential future, and get ready for success in abundance. There is a happy dance moment coming up for you. Take a picture, you look good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.