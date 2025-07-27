Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 28

On July 28, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. We're not sitting around waiting for things to happen to us, or for us, any longer. Moon conjunct Mars is an active transit, and sweeps us up in the action, too.

We are bound for success during this transit, and we feel so good about it that we may just end up making it last. For Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn, everything we do has purpose and drive. Mars energy sparks the flame and has us believing in our abilities in ways we never have before. On this day, we get things done. No more excuses. It's go time.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, if you've had something on your mind lately, then on July 28, you will see that whatever it is that you've been thinking about can no longer sit still, going nowhere. You want action and you want results, and that's where all of this is heading.

The day's transit, Moon conjunct Mars, arrives just in the nick of time and shows you that your big moment is here. Now, it's up to you to do something about it. There is no more time to push things off. You like it intense, Scorpio. Well, here it is.

What's most important about this day is that you trust your instincts. Don't listen to that inner doubt, as it's held you back for far too long. Listen to the voice that tells you you're a superstar, because you are.

2. Sagittarius

On this day, you might feel as though you're going to leap out of your seat and act on something you have been putting off. If you get that urge, then go with it, Sagittarius. This is a high energy day, and Moon conjunct Mars steers you in the right direction.

You have your eyes on the prize, and you won't stop until you consider your actions successful. That's very Mars of you, Sag, but it's also very great of you, so keep it going.

You need a sign that you're on the right track and on July 28, it doesn't get any clearer. You are on a one way trip to success, so enjoy it, because it's about to get a whole lot better.

3. Capricorn

What's most noticeable about this day, July 28, is that you feel charged up with energy. You are working hard to make something very special take place, Capricorn, and so far, so good.

During the transit of the Moon conjunct Mars, you may find that you're able to get a lot done in a short amount of time. That pleases you immensely, as you always have so much to do.

If you feel proud of all that you've done and all that you know you'll be doing in the coming weeks, then wear it like a crown. You are a true success story in every sense of the word. Here's to you, Cap, may your day be filled with beauty and light!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.