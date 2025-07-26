Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 27, 2025

On July 27, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. There’s something about the Virgo Crescent Moon that brings in the kind of luck you can actually use. Taurus, Virgo and Scorpio, in particular, will feel the luck in realistic ways. It's not just about being lucky, it's about knowing what to do with that luck.

The Virgo Moon favors results, especially for those who’ve stayed consistent. Now the universe responds, and these three zodiac signs know exactly what the next move needs to be. We're getting the green light to go ahead with our plans, and that means we have to be certain of those plans so that we don't waste our lucky moment. July 27 brings the luck, and we bring the effort.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You're a very steady person, Taurus, meaning you make plans and you see them through. This is because you're committed and dedicated. So, when you come across a transit such as the Virgo Crescent Moon, you feel extra supported in your efforts.

Advertisement

On this day, July 27, you will see how everything seems to be falling into place. Luck makes it so that you know exactly what the right next move is, and you follow through on that.

Momentum is being stirred up on this day, and you know how that goes. Once you start the machine, you don't back down. You've got places to be and people to meet, and you are well on your way. Enjoy the day, Taurus!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your Moon, Virgo, and it lifts you up in just the right way, providing for you a serious taste of good luck. On July 27, expect a streak of positivity and good fortune to arrive. You did this, Virgo. You created the right atmosphere for good luck, and now, it has arrived.

The Virgo Crescent Moon rewards your precision and care, which you’ve been giving in full. At first, you may see what happens on this day as mildly fortunate, but by the day's end, you'll feel ultimately lucky.

So, being patient really does have its rewards, doesn't it, Virgo? You aren't the most patient of the lot, but when you do stick to it, you get all you need in return. Happy tidings to you!

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This day's transit shows you right to the door of opportunity. And whether you predicted it or not, it's something that will open up to great fortune and good luck. Not bad, Scorpio!

It's the Virgo Crescent Moon on July 27 that reaches right into your world and shakes things up in all the right ways. You've been in need of inspiration lately, Scorpio, and being that you're no fool, when inspiration knocks, you welcome it in.

Advertisement

Expect a day of creative madness as you let yourself make something different and wild. You aren't being held back, so the world is your oyster. Make magic, as only you can, Scorpio.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.