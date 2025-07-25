3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On July 26

Starting on July 26, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity. When we think of prosperity, we don't usually think of something that just happens out of nowhere. Rather, we think of something we've strived to achieve for a long time. During the Virgo Moon, we get to see how the desire to scrimp, save, and invest really does pay off.

Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius really get a taste of how prosperity works during this time, as we finally enter a period where all is well and abundance seems to be prevalent. It's now up to us to recognize that, while the moment is hot, we must remain vigilant if we want it to last and grow. Welcome to the new life, where prosperity rules, and we are happy for it.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Virgo Moon shines a light on your most productive self, Taurus. On July 26, you will feel especially motivated to clean up your life in ways that lead to real results. This could imply a better attitude for you in finances, home life, or your daily routine.

Advertisement

You tend to what is needed, and this kind of routine, or rather, structure, ensures that you are able to manage the prosperity that is now part of your life. You might think that this is part of the reinvention you've been working on, Taurus, but on July 26, you'll see that you've been on track all along. You are stable and strong, and you know how to deal with the goodness that is to come.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You may notice on July 26 a newfound sense of ease when it comes to putting your ideas into motion. The Virgo Moon brings you clarity and focus. No more scattered thinking. You've got work to do, Gemini, and it's all good.

Because you have now decided to narrow things down and commit, you feel more apt to design your own fate. This lunar transit shows you that it really is all about discipline and doing the right thing by yourself. You're not just feeling prosperous, you're feeling able and wise. It's as if you gave yourself a chance and now you get to see how it all pans out. Abundance is on your side, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On July 26, the Virgo Moon gives you the kind of support and structure you are naturally attracted to, Sagittarius. You may tend to be spontaneous and trusting of whatever happens, but on this day, you'll find that structure leads the way.

It's not like you aren't going to take chances anymore — you most definitely will. Yet the prosperity consciousness that you've created has been calculated.

You did this on purpose, Sagittarius, and now you're reaping the rewards. This day offers you a new sense of trust in yourself. You’re still dreaming big, but now you’re making room for those dreams to manifest as reality. It's the beginning of something great.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.