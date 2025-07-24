The Universe Has An Important Test For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 25, 2025

On July 25, 2025, the universe has an important test for three zodiac signs, during Sun opposite Pluto. This day puts the pressure on, and yet everything feels meant to be. The pressure gets us moving, and if we're faced with situations that test our patience, then all the better. There's a method to the Sun opposite Pluto madness.

Gemini, Scorpio and Aquarius will feel this transit like a direct test. It’s not about punishment, and on a deep level, we aren't taking it that way, either. July 25 is about showing where change is needed and then attending to that need. The universe isn’t playing games here. It will require strength and character, but hey, we've got that, so no worries!

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

This test hits you where you least expect it, Gemini. You’ve been juggling too much, telling yourself that it’s all fine and dandy, but on this day, July 25, you can't help but feel as though you've spread yourself too thin.

Advertisement

The transit Sun opposite Pluto shows you that you can’t keep up the act forever, and it really hits you that you don't want to. It's too much work! You need clarity, and this front isn't working.

Something has to give, and it’s your job to figure out what stays and what goes. You need to simplify your life if you want to regain peace of mind. Once you accept that, everything starts to fall into place. That's pretty much the Pluto way.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been through your share of emotional challenges, Scorpio, but this test feels different. It's almost as if you've needed what's coming. You sense it and you want it.

During the transit of Sun opposite Pluto, you feel as if the universe is pushing back, and this has you wondering if there isn't a reason to all of this. You’ve convinced yourself that you’re in control, but deep down, you know there’s something you’re still avoiding.

This day makes it impossible to look away any longer. July 25 presents you with a choice: stay stuck or confront what scares you most. The moment you choose honesty, everything begins to swing in your favor, Scorpio.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Don't be surprised if this powerful transit, Sun opposite Pluto, drags up a few old emotions on this day, July 25. The test for you is all about how you handle the return of voices from the past

Dealing with things is something you do well. You don't want too much on your plate, but when things make themselves known, you deal with them, even when it all feels like a test you didn't sign on for.

Advertisement

It's OK, though, because you have the power to rise above whatever challenge hits you on this day. The amazing part is that you don't even know how strong you really are, Aquarius. July 25 gives you a taste of that power, and from here on out, you'll feel pretty great about yourself for dealing with it.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.