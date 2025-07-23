3 Zodiac Signs Experience Joy They Haven't Felt In A While On July 24, 2025

On July 24, 2025, three zodiac signs experience joy they haven't felt in a while. This day has a way of stirring up deep emotions, but it also helps us release what we’ve been holding inside. When the Moon opposes Pluto, as it does on July 24, we’re pushed to confront something intense. While we may not want to do that, it's happening and it is a great relief.

For Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn, it's all about getting rid of the last bits of negativity. We simply don't have room for anymore, and we've come to feel like it's just too much. It's time to take control, and during Moon opposite Pluto, we make it happen. This is about being conscious of joy. We have given way too much to negativity, and we're over it! Let's move on. Bring on the joy!

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Only you know just how heavy that emotional load of yours is, and only you can rid yourself of it, Cancer. On this day, July 24, you will come to terms with the idea that you deserve happiness.

Advertisement

A whole lot is going on in your life, and while it may feel like it's all hitting you at once, you know that you have a choice. You can choose to walk away, Cancer. You can go for the joy, if that is what you really want, which, of course, it is.

You want to smile again and laugh until your sides ache. That's the real you, and it's in there, waiting. Moon opposite Pluto merely reminds you of who you really are: a person of great joy.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You like to think of yourself as someone who can basically handle everything. However, you've come to see that it's more along the lines of you wanting to control everything. Of course, you can't do that all the time, and that gets on your nerves.

During Moon opposite Pluto, you'll come to understand that you can't control the outcome of everything. It's a whole lot easier to relax and just accept.

This is where the joy comes in, and on July 24, you'll see that the problems you've been trying to crack resolve on their own, without your help. You've spared yourself a headache! Let joy into your life, Libra. You don't have to keep an eye on everything.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

ESB Professional | Shutterstock

You’ve been so focused on your responsibilities, Capricorn, that you may have forgotten how to relax. The day's transit, Moon opposite Pluto, shows you that you’ve been carrying far too much stress for way too long.

This day shows you that it's not your job to please everyone or restore order to the world. It's just not your job. This allows you to feel the positive energy of release, and it's joyful.

Advertisement

July 24 reminds you that life isn’t meant to be all work and worry. There’s a sense of ease in the air, and you’re finally ready to enjoy it again. Take advantage and make it a habit!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.