Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 23, 2025

On July 23, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. This day's transit, Venus square Mars, is about as high energy as it gets. And when the energy is as strong as it is on this day, July 23, then good things are in store for at least three zodiac signs.

For Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, this day offers opportunities to take chances that we might ordinarily pass on. Being that we've got heavy Venus vibes going on, there is a good chance it's all love-related. The mix of Venus and Mars creates a dynamic vibe, and this is how lucky moments come into the light. We need to trust the feeling and go with it. The universe is encouraging us to act with positive intention on this day.

1. Taurus

You’ve got a surge of energy taking place during this day, Taurus, and it is guiding you toward something that feels right and on time. The transit of Venus square Mars boosts your confidence and makes it easier for you to take the initiative, which you do.

During this time, a lucky break may come out of nowhere, but you will be keen enough to know a good thing when you see one. New connections are easily made on this day, leading to some very lucky aftereffects. July 23 shows you that by taking action, even when it feels risky, you can see this all the way through. Rewards are part of the package here, Taurus. Good luck!

2. Scorpio

For you, Scorpio, this day is all about love, that is for sure. While others may take this amazing Venus square Mars transit and apply it towards whatever, you know that your love life is what demands attention at this time. And that's a great thing, mind you, because you have needed to have that talk with the person you love for a while now.

The beauty of this day, July 23, is that all roads lead to success and good luck. So you can count on the intensity of this Venus square Mars transit to help you heal whatever needs healing and move on towards greatness.

3. Sagittarius

That Venus square Mars buzz has you moving from stagnancy to action, and once you get into the groove, you won't be able to stop. And, as it goes with you, Sagittarius, you tend to go for excellence.

July 23 looks like a very creative day for you. In fact, you may discover that with all of that Venus energy hovering around, you will find something you love to do, and you will do it until your heart is content.

Nothing is standing in your way any longer, not even you, so seize the moment, the energy, and all the good luck that has made itself so readily available to you. All is well in your world, Sag, and you are going to make the most of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.