3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On July 20

Starting on July 20, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity when the Moon aligns with Saturn. Prosperity doesn’t always arrive in the form of money, though it certainly can. On July 20, during the alignment of the Moon and Saturn, many of us will start to feel as though something has finally clicked into place.

This is the kind of day that lets us know patience really does pay off. For Taurus, Leo and Sagittarius, this transit ushers in a sense of accomplishment. Saturn's energy allows us to feel safe and secure with what we are doing. Maybe this really is going to work, after all.

Prosperity, on this day, looks like security, and no one balks at that idea. We trust our sense of good timing, and we rest easy in the decisions we make on this day.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

While you know that you work hard, you sometimes wonder if you're being noticed, or if you even want to be noticed. This transit can play with your head, but it always ends up with a positive realization, Taurus.

In your case, on July 20, you will see that being noticed isn't such a terrible thing, as it seems that you are not just noticed, but respected. Your work is meaningful and necessary, and it affords you security.

During the Moon-Saturn alignment, you will come to see just how important of a player you really are, and it will give you the feeling of being cherished. This is your prosperity.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You knew this moment would come, and here you are now, on July 20, feeling as though you are on top of the world. Your belief in yourself has remained strong through the years, Leo, even if others showed you doubt.

The kind of prosperity that hits you on this day is known as pride and personal satisfaction. What you've done, you've done well, and it is appreciated. You have secured your place in the success that benefits not only you, but others as well.

One thing leads to another, and during the Moon-Saturn alignment, you feel as if you have matured. This day is an arrival of sorts, Leo. You have staked your claim on success, and you have finally arrived.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Sagittarius, prosperity comes through a new opportunity that shows up right on time. In a way, it’s exactly what you’ve been needing, and you will recognize it instantly.

You’ve been patient, even when you felt like nothing was happening. Stagnation bothered you, but still, you persisted, as they say. On this day, that persistence pays off.

On July 20, during the Moon and Saturn alignment, you will see that everything has been unfolding perfectly. This is the day you welcome in good fortune, and so much of the reason you are successful at welcoming it in is because you were ready for it. You did this, Sag. Be proud.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.