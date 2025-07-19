4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 20, 2025

On July 20, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe, and what a relief it is. During the Gemini Moon, everything gets a makeover, and so much of that has to do with our attitudes. If perception is everything, then we are well on our way to a happy day.

For Taurus, Gemini, Libra, and Pisces, this transit offers clarity and decisiveness. We're not going to waste our time on the things that rob us of our peace. Instead, we are going to be open to the blessing of the universe on this day, July 20, 2025. All is right with the world because we choose to see it that way.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On this day, July 20, you'll get some surprise goodness, and yes, it's as good as it sounds. Something great is about to take place in your life, and while it will more than likely shake you up a bit, it's still all good.

Advertisement

During the Gemini Moon, you'll see past your own limitations, and with the universe on your side, you may even feel shocked at what you're capable of. This acts as the impetus for more and more. Your courage and bravery are switched on, and you feel ready to tackle just about anything. You see the world through happy eyes, and therefore, you change your emotional stance, as well.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon in your sign on July 20 puts your natural curiosity and quick mind in full gear. You’ll find opportunities to connect, learn, and maybe even laugh a little more than usual, which is pretty awesome considering you're always laughing.

Blessings come through conversations and accidental meetings with people who have ideas that you seem to click with. Nobody is pushing anything. Rather, it all seems to be happening very naturally. The universe has been paying attention to you, Gemini, and on this day, you'll feel supported and blessed. When things go the right way, you feel gratitude, and that makes everything feel even more special.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

July 20 brings you an opportunity to make new friends, Libra, and that always goes down well in your world. During the Gemini Moon, you'll feel lighter and less judgmental. You want to see who's out there.

If you stay open, you'll find that even though you like your routine, it's not so terrible to break it up every now and then. Sure, you're a balance freak, but what's so bad about spontaneous friendship? Not a thing! Your joy is at hand here, Libra, so do your best not to get in the way of it. You can retain some control, but don't keep your grip too tight. New friends are here to meet you, so let them in!

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a day that challenges you to get out of your head and let some of those incredibly awesome ideas out. You'll find that during the Gemini Moon, you feel free enough to share. That's fantastic, Pisces.

Blessings through connections — that's what July 20 is all about. It's fun to live in one's own head, but it's just as much fun to find like-minded thinkers, and that is part of this day's plan. So, understand this: it's OK to be seen. It's OK to be heard, listened to, and inspired by. You are an inspiring person, Pisces, so share what you've got in that amazing mind of yours.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.