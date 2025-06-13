6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On June 15, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance on June 15, 2025. Sunday is a Receive Day in the Chinese calendar, landing during a Water Horse month in the Wood Snake year. The Rabbit day pillar (Yi Mao) makes this one of the softest, most receptive days we’ve had all month. And in Chinese astrology, softness doesn’t mean weakness, it’s aligning with our highest self.

Receive Days aren’t about trying harder. They’re about allowing in what’s already circling you, especially when your energy is open and not overworked.

This Sunday brings luck to those who’ve done the inner work, cleared space, or just finally stopped trying to chase what wasn’t chasing them back. You don’t need to initiate, you just need to receive. And these six animal signs are most likely to see this quiet, surprising abundance in financial, emotional, and spiritual areas of their lives. Trust that it shows up when you stop bracing for the worst and let something good land.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

You’re naturally more grounded than most, but even you need reminders sometimes that life can surprise you in gentle ways. Sunday brings emotional steadiness with a twist of serendipity. You might get a long-overdue update, a small financial gift, or even a sign that something you almost gave up on is still unfolding.

Your best move today is to make room for the good. Clean your space, open your inbox, and check your messages. Something is already on its way to you.

I felt this exact energy recently and told an Ox friend to just say yes to the random brunch invite. She met someone that day who changed her life. That's you today. It's coming and it's gonna be big.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Today is your animal day and you are the embodiment of Receive Day energy, gentle, intuitive, and oh-so tuned-in. You’re not trying to impress anyone right now. And weirdly, that’s what makes people pay attention. An opportunity might come your way today mostly because you’ve quietly been showing up and someone finally noticed.

I once stopped applying for a job I thought I wanted on a Rabbit day, and that afternoon I got invited to something even better. That’s the vibe today. Someone reaches out. A yes appears where there was silence. Something small, but meaningful, shifts in your favor and you barely have to move to catch it. Your lucky era has arrived and it's about time. You're more than ready.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

There’s a softening in your energy today that makes people feel safe around you and that’s exactly where your luck begins. A conversation with someone who usually avoids conflict could go better than expected. Or you finally hear back from a person or situation that’s been stalled for way too long.

Your abundance today shows up in how you’re received with warmth and possibly even a little admiration. You may not have realized how much you needed the compliments and attention today until you receive them. And honestly? You deserve it. Say thank you. Accept the compliment. Let the energy of support do the work for once. You are being noticed. Abundance comes from that.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Sometimes good fortune looks like timing you didn’t plan like a refund showing up, a task taking less time than expected, or an invite coming in just when you were starting to feel forgotten. Sunday’s Receive Day helps reset your sense of emotional timing. You’re not late. You’re right on schedule.

If you’ve been doubting your worth or feeling like you’ve been on the outside of something, today brings a powerful shift. Someone’s opinion changes. An offer lands. A weight lifts. Let it happen without micromanaging it. This isn’t a day to hustle. It’s a day to receive the abundance and luck meant for you.

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

You’ve been in action mode lately, always solving, pushing, and working through things. Sunday lets you rest without falling behind. Your luck shows up in how easy something becomes. A person who’s been distant might initiate. A plan might finalize without more back and forth. Or your mind just gets quiet enough to hear your next move.

I know it’s hard to stop when you’re used to being the momentum-maker, but trust me when I say that Receive Days reward the pause. Take a walk, say no to the chaos, and watch what fills the silence. Spoiler alert: it might be something you didn’t know you needed but really wanted all along.

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

The Rabbit day is a gentle match for your loyal, intuitive nature. But what makes today lucky is how you’re finally able to let a friend show up for you instead of doing all the work. You’re not alone in this next chapter, even if it’s felt that way recently. Sunday brings a reminder of that, loud and clear.

A message from a real friend might come through. Someone may follow up in a way you’d stopped expecting. Or a decision you’ve been waiting on finally works out in your favor. Let the support land. You don’t always have to be the strong one. Sometimes, receiving is the bravest thing you can do.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.