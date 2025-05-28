5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes For May 29, 2025

On May 29, 2025, five zodiac signs have great horoscopes. Starting this Thursday, we have a Mercury Cazimi in Gemini. This is a rare cosmic moment when the Sun and Mercury meet at the exact moment in the sky. In astrology, when a planet comes into the heart of the Sun, it’s as if it’s being illuminated and expanded in a new light. And so, with Mercury in Gemini, your thoughts may be ridiculously overflowing with ideas and connecting dots that you couldn’t see before.

If you’ve been looking for clarity about any situation or challenge that you’ve been facing lately, then you can be sure to find your answer today, and it might not have been as complicated as it once seemed. Pay attention to the details, including the conversations happening around you, because you’re going to be getting signs and messages from unsuspected places! These astrological signs are going to feel a huge sigh of relief as they experience their great horoscopes on Thursday!

1. Cancer

Cancer, you will have the best horoscope under this powerful and explosive moment for your psyche. May 29 is a time when the hidden corners are being lit up. You might discover a talent that’s been quietly waiting for airtime, or you could find yourself revisiting a childhood memory of something you once loved but somehow left behind.

Now, it has the potential to bring you joy as an adult, not in a nostalgic way, but in a way that feels creatively alive. Think of it as a trapdoor in your psyche flinging open, where thoughts you believed were long buried come crawling out, only this time, they’ve grown wings.

This is a lucky alignment, but not the kind of luck that arrives with neon signs or grand declarations. It’s the kind of day that rearranges your inner wiring in ways you won’t fully understand until later. Let it happen, because you’re being reacquainted with something essential.

2. Gemini

Gemini, with this Mercury cazimi in your sign, this is a personal combustion that gives you the best horoscope. May 29 clears up all of the internal noise. It could feel like something has stripped away the static in your mind and is fine-tuning you to feel your own frequency of truth, where you’re unhooked from negative brain dumps or overthinking.

And when it comes to your life, finding the ‘right answer’ might not look right for everyone else, and that’s okay. This is what it means to tune into your frequency, because it is so wonderfully yours to own and live by. You’ll hear the throughline between what you said you wanted years ago and what’s lighting you up today.

What you thought you wanted back then could have been littered with doubt and what-ifs, but now the message is clear as day. The only thing you have to commit to is not overexplaining yourself to people who can’t hear your music.

3. Virgo

Virgo, May 29 is going to be the best horoscope you have had all month. On May 29, you can now see that you’re meant to sit on the throne of your own wisdom and expertise. There’s no doubt in your mind that you’re meant to be seen, both for what you do and for who you are. As long as you don’t conflate the two, you’re exactly on the right track.

But this cazimi might rewire your definition of success in the best way. Now it’s impact over numbers, instead of the other way around, no matter how many people try to convince you otherwise.

Just remember: your work isn’t something you do, it’s an offering of service to the world. So ask yourself what you naturally offer, without even trying? That’s your sweet spot where the magic happens daily, without draining you, and leaves you feeling full of life.

Integrity is one of your deepest values, and now it’s about to double down. Because it’s not just your anchor, it’s the path forward, leading you directly into the destiny that’s already yours.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, if you’ve been waiting by the phone, checking your inbox, or watching the screen flicker in quiet hope, this could be the moment everything shifts. That message, that green light, that yes, it’s closer than you think, according to your zodiac sign's best horoscope for May 29. The road you’ve been walking may have felt long, winding, and invisible to others, but the truth is: everything you’ve been moving through has been preparing you for this kind of opening.

Because sometimes the journey is a slow burn, and the arrival is a spark. Sometimes you carry the weight of uncertainty for months, only for the answer to arrive in a single sentence. That’s the kind of energy a Mercury cazimi brings, a flash of clarity, a whispered invitation, a door swinging open when you least expect it.

This particular Mercury cazimi happens in the part of your sky that governs relationships, collaborations, and connections. This means it’s not just a personal realization, it’s relational. An encounter, a conversation, or even a chance meeting could offer more than just small talk; it could offer a path. A proposal. A new alliance. Be brave enough to name what you need. Say it out loud, even if your voice shakes. Ask for the introduction, because you’re so close!

5. Taurus

Taurus, we know we all have those days where we question if we’re even deserving of what we’re demanding from life to give us. But today is different. It’s a golden day with your best horoscope in store. It's when a new voice speaks up within you to say, ‘Because I can think of it, I’m worthy of it,’ and that simple truth and trust become your singular breakthrough, taking you much further ahead than anything else could.

Before you know it, you’re doing the thing that you thought you needed permission for. You’re sending the email or perhaps pitching from that brand collaboration you’ve been circling for months, because now you’re no longer afraid to be seen trying. May 29 is going to be a great day.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.