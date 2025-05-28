4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance Beginning On May 29, 2025

On May 29, 2025, four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance in the form of love. Prepare for a beautiful wave of self-love that leads to deep healing around your image and sense of worth. On Thursday, Venus, the planet of love, forms a conjunction with Chiron in Aries, calling us to find abundance from within.

Aries rules over the self, identity and how we project ourselves into the world. Traditionally ruled by Mars, the Warrior planet, Aries lends us the courage to face our emotional wounds head-on. So when Chiron meets Venus in the sign of the Warrior, it’s like we’re being invited to confront those inner demons that have held us back from fully embracing who we truly are.

Venus, when paired with Chiron, brings buried insecurities about our identity to the surface to set us free. The truth is that our ability to experience abundance is often hindered by the false narratives we hold about ourselves. And if we don’t believe we’re worthy, how can we expect the universe to show us otherwise?

This is the kind of day that asks you to meet yourself with both bravery and tenderness. Where have you accepted less because you were afraid to ask for more? Where have past heartbreaks hardened your ability to receive? With Venus conjunct Chiron in Aries, abundance comes through courageous healing of the relationship you have with yourself. It’s time to release the outdated beliefs that you have to earn your worth.

The energy on May 29 invites radical healing through the bold act of choosing yourself. By doing the inner work of loving the parts of yourself that have been shamed, ignored or dismissed, you make space for powerful abundance to flow in. True wealth begins with self-love, and this powerful celestial alignment reminds these zodiac signs that they’re worthy of it all.

1. Aries

Aries, on May 29 abundance begins with radical self-love. When was the last time you felt like you didn’t have to earn everything through blood, sweat, and tears, but could receive it by being open to it? It’s time to put away the armor. Release the self-doubt, and let go of the old stories that have limited you. You’re the warrior of the zodiac for a reason, and today, the cosmos is reminding you of exactly who you are.

Abundance doesn’t just come from outer victories or from constantly showing up for others. It’s born from courageously claiming your worth. As you unravel the narratives that have dulled your ability to receive love, you begin to realize that you are already enough, and fully capable of receiving it all.

Recently, your focus has been on enhancing the beauty of your space and ensuring your loved ones feel supported. But when was the last time you showed yourself that same care? If you’ve been carrying wounds from past heartbreaks or the belief that you have to earn love and abundance through over-giving, today marks a turning point. The universe wants you to know that you are worthy. Not after you’ve perfected your space or filled everyone else’s cup, but simply because you exist.

This moment invites you to receive. Just being you is more than enough. By honoring your truth, you'll find the abundance that has always been meant for you. The universe guides you back to your values, to what you find beautiful, valuable and worth loving. And as you reclaim that truth, you emerge more open to receiving everything you know you deserve.

2. Cancer

Cancer, today’s Venus-Chiron conjunction helps you attract powerful abundance on May 29, 2025. You have an opportunity to confront and heal long-standing insecurities related to your goals. Maybe something recently disrupted your path, leaving you feeling like you’ve lost your footing and had to start over from scratch. Perhaps the goals that once lit a fire within you no longer feel aligned with who you’re becoming.

Or, in the pursuit of a life goal, you’ve realized just how steep the climb is and now you’re questioning whether you can keep going or if you even want to. Well, we're here to tell you that these moments of doubt are natural and part of the process, not signs of failure, Cancer. Today, the universe wants you to know that it’s okay to begin again.

There’s strength in rebuilding, in reimagining your future from a place of truth. You know, often the most significant breakthroughs come after your most uncertain moments. So keep moving in the direction that resonates with you, and don’t stop until you’ve reached that goal.

Today’s Venus-Chiron conjunction is bringing you face-to-face with the insecurities and vulnerabilities you have tied to your professional life and sense of public achievement. Feelings of inadequacy, failure or even impostor syndrome could creep up, but they aren’t coming in hot today to break you down. They’re here to help you gain clarity and heal. It’s time to get honest with yourself: What kind of legacy do you want to leave behind? Is your current path in alignment with the future you envision?

This isn’t about productivity or perfection. It’s about untangling your worth from external achievements and healing the inner belief that you’re only as valuable as your success. When you do the inner work, you unlock a more grounded, empowered version of yourself, who pursues ambition with integrity and unrelenting confidence, knowing who you are and what you’re here to do.

The success and fulfillment you seek are still within your reach. And now, with greater self-awareness, you're better equipped to pursue them with intention and authenticity.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, today’s abundance begins with the courageous act of returning home to yourself — emotionally, spiritually and perhaps even literally. With Venus conjunct Chiron in Aries, themes around your home and family dynamics and a deep sense of inner security are coming to the surface. You’ve always valued a life of structure, responsibility and tradition, but something may have recently disrupted that, prompting you to see things through a different lens.

Perhaps a recent experience has prompted you to redefine what “home” truly means to you. Or maybe you’ve begun to recognize how the emotional patterns from your past built up your tough exterior — a shell that protected you, yes, but also kept you away from the warmth and connection you’re now craving.

Today, the universe is inviting you to examine those structures with radical self-love. What needs to be reinforced? What needs to be reimagined? This isn’t about abandoning what you’ve built. It’s about creating emotional alignment. The universe wants you to soften where you’ve hardened, to feel where you’ve numbed and to begin rebuilding from a place of truth.

You’ve been carrying emotional patterns for so long that they’ve become blurred with your sense of identity, ideas like vulnerability is weakness, or that love must be earned through sacrifice. But today brings a powerful moment of quiet reckoning. You’re not being asked to fall apart. You’re being asked to come home.

You don’t have to carry the weight of everyone else to feel worthy. You are allowed to want more than external success. You’re allowed to want emotional safety, connection and the kind of love that nurtures rather than depletes. As your old emotional wounds rise to the surface, see them as an invitation to heal.

By tending to your inner world, you begin to lay the groundwork for a life that feels more whole. And in doing so, you begin to redefine success, not just as achievement, but as the freedom to feel deeply, live authentically and begin building a life rooted in emotional truth and a sense of home that no one can ever take away from you.

4. Pisces

Pisces, today the universe wants you to cultivate radical self-love, especially when it comes to your sense of self-worth and your definition of financial stability. Perhaps something recently triggered feelings of inadequacy or made you question whether you were truly deserving of abundance.

Perhaps you had a sobering realization that you’re not saving as much as you should, your bank account isn’t at the number you want it to be, and you’re unsure of how to get there. Or maybe you’ve been tying your sense of self-worth too closely to your material possessions, which has only left your finances and emotional cup feeling even more drained.

Today, the universe is asking you, with a bit of tough love, to heal your relationship with money and your sense of self-worth. Yes, the number in your bank account doesn’t define you, but what steps can you take to rebuild self-trust and move intentionally towards the life of financial security you desire?

Whether it’s creating a financial plan, committing to a long-term goal or cultivating the strength it takes to know when it’s time to walk away from relationships that no longer serve you, the universe is calling on you to act with courage, this is the moment to face the uncomfortable truths — not to punish yourself, but to empower yourself to step into a life rich with the love, beauty and abundance you know in your heart you deserve.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.