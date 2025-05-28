Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 29, 2025

By day's end, we'll have the answers we require.

Written on May 28, 2025

hard times over zodiac signs may 29 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Jacob Lund from Canva Pro
Advertisement

After May 29, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. We're looking at a potent mix of emotional intelligence and intuitive cosmic nudging. For three zodiac signs, the message comes through memory and instinct. Get ready to walk down Memory Lane.

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Cancer invites us to pause and notice where that inner voice of ours is trying to steer us. For Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces, that voice is loud and clear, and things start to fall into place. Making sense of certain things in our lives is something we've needed, and by day's end, we'll have the answers we require. It's all making perfect sense now, and it’s about time we listened.

Advertisement

Hard times are over for three zodiac signs after May 29, 2025:

1. Taurus

taurus zodiac signs hard times over may 29 2025 Design: YourTango

You’ve been asking the same question for a while now: What’s next? But the answers never seemed to form clearly. On May 29, that all changes. The Cancer Moon influences your earthy nature and grounds your emotions in something real and true.

Advertisement

What you feel becomes what you trust. No more waffling around or looking to others for permission. The direction you need is already within you, Taurus. What’s changed is your willingness to accept that you do, in fact, know what you’re doing.

The Waxing Crescent supports your next small-but-crucial step. Take it. Something as simple as a conversation could serve as the sign you’ve been waiting for. Be present. Be available.

RELATED: Pluto Retrograde Begins A Powerful New Era For 4 Zodiac Signs From Now Until October 13

2. Cancer

cancer zodiac signs hard times over may 29 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon is in your sign, you feel everything, but this time, it's different. Instead of being swept away by emotions, you're finally feeling anchored by them. On May 29, the Waxing Crescent in Cancer turns your sensitivity into a superpower.

You’re not overwhelmed,  you’re working with the cosmic energy that's been made available to you. This moment holds healing for you, especially around self-doubt. But now, the pieces seem to be coming together, and it all feels right.

Don’t underestimate the clarity that comes through stillness. Your instincts are spot on, Cancer. The path is becoming visible, and you now have the confidence to walk it slowly with love.

RELATED: The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In June 2025

Advertisement

3. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs hard times over may 29 2025 Design: YourTango

You’ve been so distracted for far too long. You really want to get down to basics and just do the deed, whatever that may be. It all feels so noisy and confusing in your mind, but the Moon in fellow water sign Cancer quiets the noise, thankfully.

On May 29, something within you clicks, and you remember what matters. This is about emotional prioritization; not everything needs your energy, and not everyone deserves your compassion. The Waxing Crescent is a gentle yet firm reminder: your sensitivity is a gift, but only when you aim it wisely.

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

Your goals and dreams are coming into sharper focus now. An idea that once felt shaky suddenly seems like it's up and ready for manifestation. That’s no accident, Pisces; it’s you, you're doing it. You are finally clearing the space. Let clarity lead the way.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

Advertisement
Loading...