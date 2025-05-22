4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance On May 23, 2025

On May 23, 2025, four zodiac signs attract major abundance during the Moon's alignment with Venus in Aries. The cosmos wants us to get abundantly clear about what we want and have the confidence to go after it.

The Moon in Aries is quick. She’s fast. She dreams something in her subconscious and immediately takes action. The same goes for Venus in Aries. Venus in Aries knows what she wants, and she wants it now. She’s unafraid to be daringly brave in her pursuit of all that she loves and values. This Moon-Venus aspect brings our longings to the forefront and makes us want to utilize that desire to stir up something beautiful in the material world.

This transit is your cue to get bold about all you yearn for. The Moon and Venus together in Aries don’t wait around for permission. They remind us that desire is a primal instinct to act on, not suppress. Whether it’s in love, ambition, or a reclamation of your self-worth, this duo wants you to act like what you’re after is already yours and get serious about going after the life you want to live.

Together, these two self-fulfillment-seeking celestial bodies inspire a fierce self-love that’s anything but passive. So be bold. Be brave. Do what it takes to make all your passions come true. The astrology on May 23 says abundance doesn’t always come through patience, but by being brave enough to claim it. And four zodiac signs are poised to do just that under Friday’s sky.

1. Aries

Aries, you attract massive abundance on May 23, 2025. With the Moon-Venus conjunction in your sign this Friday, the universe is turning up the heat on your creative instincts and your emotional drive. You know you have something powerful to share, and you’re no longer content with letting it sit on the back burner.

Whether it’s a creative project or an intimate connection that defies logic, you’re ready to pour your heart and soul into your passion. You’re no longer content with waiting for the right time. Today, you’re all about honoring the fire inside you. Trust those raw instincts. The world is ready for what you’re building; your courage to act is your greatest magnet for abundance.

This cosmic energy is about birthing beauty from raw emotion — something only you can do with your signature, unfiltered Aries style. With Venus softening your edges and the Moon amplifying your emotional clarity, you have the desire and the intuition to create something meaningful.

Perhaps it’s a painting that speaks to your soul or it’s a heart-to-heart conversation that sparks a new chapter in your relationship. Whatever it is, lean in. Your willingness to follow your feelings and take action on what will bring you and those around you pleasure will open the door to abundance.

2. Libra

Libra, you are ready to attract major abundance in your life starting on May 23, 2025. Today’s Moon-Venus conjunction in your sister sign, Aries, is bringing your attention to the most Libran focus of all: your relationships. You’re being called to examine the connections in your life, but this time with the rose-coloured glasses completely off. And while you’re typically known for keeping the peace, this Moon-Venus conjunction is stirring up an emotional urgency to show up in your relationships.

You may be urged to consider whether harmony is being built genuinely, or just out of your undeniable love for love. There’s a sense within you that something needs to shift in the current dynamics in your relationships. You know where love flows easily and where something feels off. You’re seeking relationships that are as graceful as they are real, the kinds where both sides feel seen, supported and mutually inspired. Anything less than that feels like a waste of time. So if something has started to feel more draining than delightful, this is your cue to lovingly recalibrate.

You also might be in quite the giving mood today, Libra. After all, reciprocity is your middle name. Whether it’s through thoughtful gestures, kind words or small acts of affection that make something feel truly special, you’re ready to risk it all to find the dreamy, fairytale relationship you’ve been searching all your life for. You’re willing to take emotional risks to pursue something real and are no longer interested in surface-level charm. You want the kind of love that feels as intentional as it is romantic.

Well, you’re in luck, because today’s Moon-Venus conjunction asks you, as much as you’re willing to give out this love, what do you want in return? Are your gestures matched with emotional presence, real listening, with effort? Or have you been smoothing over imbalances to keep the peace?

Today’s Moon-Venus alignment invites you to tune into your heart and see whether you truly feel seen and supported in the relationships you’re in or seeking. Abundance for you today is found in nurturing relationships that feel effortless in their honesty, and recognizing that true beauty comes not just from connection but mutual respect and emotional clarity.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, today you attract major abundance because the Moon-Venus conjunction draws your focus inward, encouraging you to create a space for emotional nourishment. You’re being invited to tend to the parts of you that you usually keep locked up deep down inside — those quiet emotions, buried hurts and old patterns that still echo in the surroundings of your daily life.

Today is a day of deeply personal reflection, but you don’t have to have all the answers just yet. Instead, take a moment and ask yourself: what habits and emotional defences keep you from fully living your life? There’s abundance in slowing down, taking a moment to honour the emotions you keep tucked away and using those realizations to cultivate a space of comfort and beauty within the four walls of your home.

There’s a kind of magic in spending some time to nurture your most meaningful relationships today. Whether you’re reminiscing with (or about) family or building a new space and sense of safety from the ground up, today’s Moon-Venus aspect is here to help you be the creative expert of your own foundation. Tending to and beautifying your space, even in the small, meaningful ways, can help spark emotional clarity and give you perspective on long-standing concerns.

You might be surprised by the insights that arrive when you allow yourself the luxury of building a heritage home filled with your memories, your meaning and your most cherished perception of welfare.

When you treat your inner world with the same care and intention you bring to shaping your career, abundance becomes not just a feeling, but a lasting legacy grounded in stability, purpose, and a foundation you can rely on for years to come.

4. Pisces

Pisces, today’s Moon-Venus conjunction in Aries brings you major abundance as it puts your focus squarely on money, not in a shallow kind of way, but in a deeply emotional, purposeful one. You’re thinking hard about how you earn, what you spend on and whether it all reflects who you are and what you truly value.

You want your work to mean something to nourish your sense of self-worth, not drain it. Right now, you’re seeking income that aligns with your deeper purpose, not just your paycheck. There’s beauty in building a livelihood that feels like a reflection of your inner world, and you’re inching closer to making that dream real. You’re ready to step into your role as the artist of your own making and build a life around your craft that brings meaning and money from the same palette.

You’re doing the best you can to take care of your wallet, and it’s starting to show (we see you Pisces!). Budgeting might not sound glamorous, but under today’s astrology, it feels like self-respect. The more you show up for your finances, the more they can show up for you in return. And next time when you make a purchase, you’ll look for true meaning in the objects, the experiences and the investments that offer you real comfort.

By making those thoughtful choices, you’ll open the door to abundance that reinforces your self-worth and supports your vision for your life. Today isn’t about racing to have more. It’s about having enough of what truly matters. Your relationship with money is evolving into something more conscious and sustainable, and through that, so is your relationship with yourself. Now, that’s what we call real abundance. That’s wealth with soul.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.