4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On June 28, 2025

On June 28, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. This very positive transit, Mercury trine Neptune, helps pave the way to bright and productive communication. If we had difficulty approaching certain topics in the past, we get over ourselves during this event, on June 28.

This is a true blessing and shows us that the universe wants us to know and recognize when we stand in our own way. Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and Aquarius will be taking a close look at what we do and what we need to do to keep up the good work. If we can think it, we can make it so!

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

If you were having trouble conveying a particular message to your loved ones, or even a coworker, you'll find that during the transit of Mercury trine Neptune, things become much clearer and easier to handle. That's a relief.

In order for you to get that message across, you may want to present it in a creative way. That might make you feel less aggressive and more understanding of whatever it is that is going on.

You are sensitive and sometimes empathetic, which sounds good on paper but tends to keep you from going all the way, for fear of hurting someone else. You are kind and considerate, and on June 28, you may want to shine some of that love on yourself, Cancer.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Inspiration is the key word for this day, June 28, and you'll be highly inspired to take something seriously. It could be your health or how you handle yourself at work. Whatever it is, you've noticed that change is needed, and you feel that recognizing it is a blessing, indeed.

Because you are practical, you want to get to it as soon as possible, now that you realize there is something that needs tending to. During Mercury trine Neptune, you find a way to cooperate that doesn't compromise you at all.

You might have a surprising change of heart taking place at this time. While you're not someone who embraces major change, you are someone who enjoys being happy, and that's what Mercury trine Neptune brings you on this day.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Mercury trine Neptune focuses on transformation. Oddly enough, this is going to clear up some heavy financial questions for you, Scorpio. The blessing is in the idea that you catch something before it gets out of hand.

June 28 brings you the gift of intuition. You see where you could be making a huge mistake, and you instantly turn that issue into something that not only avoids the disaster, but reroutes it into something positive and amazing.

This is all you, with a little help from your star-buddies up there, namely Mercury trine Neptune. Seeing something with crystal clear vision has you confronting what is wrong, so that you can continue on your merry way, making things right.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This day is all about friendships and how you handle them, Aquarius. While you love and adore your pals, you're not always into what they try to sell you, in terms of their opinions.

You may be at a loss for how to handle yourself when you seriously disagree with someone, but you don't want it to turn into a war of words and opinions. Mercury comes to the rescue, supplying you with all the right things to say so that everyone feels heard.

You are willing to hear everyone out, but you are at peace with who you are and how you feel about it all. You might not budge, but you're open enough to stay friends with the people in your life who want nothing to do with what you want. That's a talent. Diplomacy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.