4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Message From The Universe On June 27, 2025

It's time to shake things up

Written on Jun 26, 2025

On June 27, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful message from the universe. With the help of Mercury trine Saturn, much of this urgent message has to do with being proactive and making ourselves useful.

Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces are called upon to follow through with our heart's desire. In other words, if we've been putting something off, it's time to shake things up. No more excuses. Saturn's energy, when trined with Mercury, creates a positive environment for action, but we must first remember what our goal is. We've strayed from our paths, and on this day, June 27, we recall what we are here to do, and we do it.

1. Cancer

Mercury’s connection with Saturn has an interesting effect on your life, Cancer. On this day, June 27, you decide that you need more structure, not for the purpose of structure itself, but because a solid plan makes things materialize for you.

During the transit of Mercury trine Saturn, you may notice how much you've let go, in a lazy kind of way. You recognize your own laziness and it bums you out. With Saturn putting on the pressure, the message is clear: Get up and do something about it.

During this time, you'll feel a renewed sense of purpose, and perhaps that's all you've needed. Some inspiration comes your way on this day, and it may just get you up on your feet once again, ready for the day.

2. Scorpio

You have been putting something off for so long now, Scorpio, that you wonder if returning to it is even relevant. Well, on this day, it is, because it has a purpose in your life.

During Mercury trine Saturn, things like purpose suddenly strike you as highly meaningful, and your life takes a change for the better. The universe is handing you a wake-up call, and this time, you react to it.

You're not putting things off anymore; in fact, you feel newly charged up for more and more. Once you get in the swing of things, there's no stopping you. So, use this transit as an impetus for change. You're ready now, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

When you put your mind to something, you are definitely relentless, Capricorn. With Saturn's push, you may just snap out of whatever funk you've been in. You know that staying put is so not you, and while you've felt the need to move, you haven't.

And then there's June 27, and the transit of Mercury trine Saturn, which comes in like gangbusters and shows you that you're not here to sit around watching TV night and day. It's time to make a move.

Mercury ignites the spark within you, and you will feel as if the universe itself is knocking on the door of your mind, Capricorn. No more excuses. It's time to roll.

4. Pisces

Because you'd be perfectly happy living inside your mind with all of your happy thoughts, it's not natural for you to get out a pad and paper and start making lists of what to do next. And yet, that's what you do on this day, June 27.

During the ambitious transit of Mercury trine Saturn, you may find that it's not only a good idea to start making a plan of what your next moves should be, but that you end up inspiring yourself.

When you see the words before you, they become somewhat more real. Therein lies your inspiration, Pisces. You're a poet at heart, and you may find that it's OK to work on some of those dreams. Make them real!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

