3 Zodiac Signs Stop Struggling With The Past And Finally Move On After June 22

After June 22, 2025, three zodiac signs stop struggling with the past and start moving on. Progress begins when we admit to ourselves what we value and what we must disregard. During Moon conjunct Venus, we may find ourselves feeling emotional, perhaps even weepy. We receive great insight, and sometimes, it's hard to understand all of these immense revelations.

For Gemini, Cancer, and Sagittarius, this transit promotes tangible movement forward. We are looking at better communication skills and how they lead to emotional healing. Progress requires action, and we're ready to roll up our sleeves and get the job done. We don't need to solve it all; we just need to start, and on June 22, these three zodiac signs know how to get things in motion.

1. Gemini

Progress, in your case, Gemini, means understanding the relationship between how you value yourself and how you approach financial opportunities. Yes, it's a money day for you.

June 22 brings you Moon conjunct Venus, a transit known to affect your house of finance. You'll notice at this time that all of that premeditated thinking was a good idea. The little things now let you know how to achieve the bigger things.

Small moves lead to larger gains in the months ahead. Let this day remind you that what you want is within reach when you recognize your own value and act accordingly. Progress has to start somewhere, and you are well on your way, Gemini.

2. Cancer

You may find that you can't help but say the right thing on this day, Cancer, as there's so much backing you up, in terms of cosmic magic. With Moon conjunct Venus, you'll be feeling especially talented at saying what's on your mind.

You are now aware of what you need in your life, and knowing this is the first part of making it all happen the right way. You may feel the need to fix one of your closest relationships. There's a lot of healing going on in your world right now.

So, because you're particularly good at speaking up and getting your point across during this time, you'll see that one door opens another, and before you know it, you're looking at significant progress, Cancer. Go you!

3. Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, this transit enhances your friendships and relationships. Significant progress comes through the way you engage with others, whether in love, business, or friendship.

On June 22, you will feel like the disappointments of the past have seen their expiration date and you're ready to move on. This also implies forgiveness of those whom you believe did you wrong, and perhaps of yourself.

Moon conjunct Venus allows you to trust in your own gut feeling, and when you believe in yourself, you're able to mend any old regrets or bad feelings. This is a day of great and lasting healing, and you could most certainly call that progress.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.