3 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Fortune On June 21, 2025

On June 21, 2025, three zodiac signs attract good fortune. We are going to meet our own hesitancy to go forward with the courage we didn't know we had. In other words, we're getting things done on this day, with Moon trine Mars paving the way for us.

For Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn, fortune takes a turn for the better. We may not have planned for it, but we will recognize the moment it hits and it will be glorious.

Advertisement

Energy returns. Willpower strengthens. We're ready, willing, and able, and nothing can stop us. We leave behind our fears and doubts and trust that all the power we need is right here inside us. Good fortune has arrived.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Mars trine hits your eleventh house, Gemini, and that affects the way you conduct yourself in community and collaboration. No more isolation. You are on your way now to social engagement.

You are ruled by Mercury, so things move fast in your world, and on June 21, you feel as if you've finally arrived on the right path. This is the path that is going to land you at success' door.

On this day, your project gets its green light, and now it's up to you to make the most of this turn of fortune. Take a chance and believe in it all the way, Gemini. That's how greatness happens!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Moon trine Mars affects your fifth house, Sagittarius, which is going to set you on a creative jag that won't stop until you reach the top. You've got creative energy on blast right now, and this good fortune puts you back on the map.

Ruled by Jupiter, you are used to waiting for the bigger picture, Sagittarius. However, Mars works fast, and this transit gives you just enough of a push to stop waiting and start doing. It's all good on June 21.

Now, you are far more willing to re-engage with other like-minded creatives. Getting involved with others has a surprisingly lucky feel to it, and if you trust your gut and go with it, you'll see that creating with others is not a bad thing at all.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This trine lights up your second house, Capricorn, and the turn of fortune that you'll experience revolves around finances and resources. You don't lack confidence, but you could certainly use a booster every now and then. June 21 provides you with everything you need.

You are ruled by Saturn, and you rarely act without a plan, Capricorn. The play for the day is to trust your gut and make that bold financial move — the one others told you not to make.

Advertisement

The thing is, you don't want to get stuck in the holding pattern of other people's opinions or ideas. While you like being open to what others say, you will feel that the turn of fortune relies upon what you think on this day. And you'd be correct.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.