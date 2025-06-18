3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On June 19, 2025

Starting on June 19, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. This day is reserved for the real movers and shakers of the zodiac. The Waxing Crescent in Aries is all about courage and trying out new things. We are not standing in our own way anymore, and we are confident that if we make a move, it will be the right one.

Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius are on board for change and emotional bravery. We see what we want, and we are not going to sit this one out. In the past, we've hesitated, but we learned the lesson as to what happens if we miss the moment. We know now, and we're taking that powerful Aries energy all the way to success.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Here's an interesting take on the Aries energy that's about to change your life, Leo. You have a secret, and it's a good one. Not a dirty little secret or anything negative, but one that is so positive that you were afraid you'd be laughed at for believing in it.

And then, Aries drops by and asks you what the problem is. When you think about it, all you come up with is... "Um, nothing ... really."

When you start to realize that you've been selling yourself short, that's the moment you make your comeback, Leo. You are entering a new phase of purpose and bravery. Yes!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

For you, Virgo, this lunar shift really gets to the bottom of it all. On June 19, you will see a new perspective, one that shows promise. Aries energy works wonders on the person who is wishy-washy about their demands.

No need to fear, Virgo, as this is your day. Your transformation begins when you stop trying to fix everything in everyone else's life. This day is YOURS, and it's time to concentrate on YOU.

This is a perfect moment to break a toxic tie, even if it's a friend that you've had forever, who bothers you like crazy right now. It's nice to think that friendships last forever, but people change, and so do you, Virgo. And you've been changing for the better, so run with it.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

One of the interesting things about you, Sagittarius, is that when you take an interest in something, you just don't stop until you know it all. You've got that wild side, and so it's sometimes surprising when you hold off. On June 19, there will be no restrictions.

That's how Aries energy basically reignites you and gets you up and on your feet again, ready to rumble and get your hands dirty. This transit helps you reunite with your desire to go wild, your way.

And everything is fair game during this Crescent Moon — romance, risk, creativity, you name it. You can do whatever you want, because you are a Sagittarius, and when powerful new eras avail themselves to you, you're ALL in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.