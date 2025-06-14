Struggles Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 15, 2025

On June 15, 2025, struggles finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. The main feelings of the day are self-empowerment and confidence. During Mars in Leo, many of us are starting to feel the return of power. While at one point, we might have felt helpless, this transit helps us to remember just how amazing we really are.

For Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, this transit brings forth that positive, fiery energy, which is also why the Fire element signs take to it so well. We've all come to realize that we can only keep up this struggle act for just so long. It's not like it was an act per se, but after a while, we're just not as invested in it being our reality, and so we change it. Struggle ends because we say so.

1. Aries

Mars in Leo helps you release the tension that’s been building up inside you, Aries. You'll find new strength in patience and confidence, which, while hard to believe in your case, helps make things feel more manageable.

If left to your own devices, you tend to burn out trying to get yourself out of situations that have you struggling way too hard for your own liking. It's time to figure it all out, and you, being you, can do that like a charm.

So, Mars in Leo ends up being a very appealing transit for you, as it helps you to finally come to terms with the idea that you don't need to burn out to rid yourself of the struggle that claims you all day long. No more!

2. Leo

What's most noticeable about Mars in Leo's influence in your life is how much confidence you have on this day, and how easily you're able to access it and use it towards healing yourself.

You know now that you are tired of dragging around an old guilt trip. You don't really feel as if it even applies anymore, so why bother hurting yourself with this baggage? It doesn't work for you.

And with Mars in Leo cutting through the illusion, you'll end up feeling rather pleased with yourself on June 15, as it seems to be your decision whether you want the struggle and drag any longer. And of course, you don't, so bye-bye.

3. Sagittarius

Mars in Leo is super strong and effective at getting you to cut right to the chase. In other words, if there is something in your life right now preventing you from being happy, this is the day you nip it in the bud.

While you're feeling clearheaded and good about life, you know that it's all too easy to jump right back into those old, dragged-out ways, which have you struggling just to survive.

On June 15, you'll choose to set aside the struggle and opt for happiness. You feel as if you've wasted way too much time feeling badly about the past, and during Mars in Leo, that option is just removed, and phew! That's exactly what you needed, Sag.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.