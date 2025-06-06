The Truth Is Revealed To 3 Zodiac Signs On June 7, 2025

On June 7, 2025, the truth is revealed to three zodiac signs. When the Moon stands in opposition to Venus, truths arise that we cannot disregard. This transit isn’t so much about confrontation as it is about contrasting viewpoints. We’re shown what no longer works for us, not to hurt us, but to shift our perspective for the better.

For Aries, Leo, and Scorpio, the transit Moon opposite Venus removes the indecision and self-doubt that’s been dragging us down. By considering both sides of an argument, per se, we get to understand something about the opposing side that we never knew before. This is what brings us clarity. The kind of direction we take at this point is based on fairness, not quick judgment. This transit allows a few zodiac signs to reconnect with the truth and what really matters to us.

1. Aries

The one thing you do NOT want anything to do with is the idea of burning out, and you feel as if you're mere inches away from that. It's fantastic that you work as hard as you do, but you've started to get lost in all that ambition, Aries.

Moon opposite Venus acts as a stabilizing influence in your life at this time, and you will see that on June 7, you place more emphasis on relaxing than on getting things done. It's a relief, actually.

You're starting to get that you need to refocus your direction on balance. Hard work definitely pays off, but if all you get out of it is confusion and anxiety, then what's the point? Shift your attention to something lighter, Aries, and see what happens.

2. Leo

This could end up being an extraordinary day for you, as the transit of the Moon opposite Venus opens up your mind and has you thinking so far out of the box that you hardly recognize where you are.

This means that, because you are so dedicated to being great, you may just end up finding true greatness. However, it's not the kind you have your mind set on. We're looking at an accidental journey into authenticity. This, you can handle.

This is a turning point, for sure, Leo. It's not a dramatic event, but it packs enough of a punch to get your attention. Something snaps, and before you know it, a whole new world becomes available to you.

3. Scorpio

You are a super sensitive person, and sometimes, you may even be too much for your own self to handle. Because you like to get to the bottom of things, you sometimes become distracted by your own judgments, and that's what trips you up.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, you realize that all of this clouded judgment has taken you away from that which you love. Being out of your comfort zone at this point isn't all it's cracked up to be.

So, essentially, this day, June 7, is here to get you back on track again. You are still the same sensitive, empathetic person you've always been, except this time, you're not elaborating on every single thought that comes or goes. You have direction and clarity, and that's good enough for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.