5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On May 6, 2025

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on May 6, 2025 during the Virgo Moon. We have great big waxing gibbous Moon creating great energy for these astrological signs on Tuesday. Whenever the Moon is at this peak lunar phase, we are smart and intensely interested in sharing our knowledge with others. We are meticulous and pay attention to the details. We can tell when something needs fixing and how to improve it.

The Moon in Virgo is modest and flexible-minded; we are not wasting resources, including time or energy. Tidy things up, light your schedule, and fill in the gaps in your knowledge, so you are quick to solve problems and ready to get to work. The best activities today include caring for our mental health and being organized to help us stay on task and on time. Order your favorite healthy food so the pantry is well-stocked. Want a pet? Virgo rules little pets, so this is a good time to adopt or foster. Let's find out what's in store for these Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo and Pisces.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on May 6, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

What makes today so great is that life seems to hand you a golden ticket. With the help of a Virgo Moon, you can think strategically and make minor tweaks that improve your life. It's best not to have giant, sudden leaps, even though you're an Aries who loves speed. It's much better to work things out slowly, methodically, and structured so that what you do has long-term potential.

Today's Virgo Moon in your daily duties sector can give you a highly productive day with ample mental energy. Plus, Venus in your sign works with Pluto retrograde in your friendship sector, which you'll want to be alert for things happening in friendships, particularly at work, so that you can take advantage of an opportunity or change that benefits everyone equally.

Foster open discussions where ideas are shared and document what comes up during the creative process. Because Virgo energy involves flexibility, being open-minded allows you to use your imagination in a structured way.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Few things warm your heart more than having your family work together. So, when the Virgo Moon is in your sector of family, your joy comes through your closest, most intimate relationships. It's the perfect day for planning a family vacation or working with an adult figure, like a parent or grandparent, and setting some things in place that are much-needed at home or in your personal life. You may also have some great and positive opportunities happen at work with your supervisors.

This is the perfect time to pitch your ideas for team improvements since Venus is in Aries until around your birthday, it's working with Pluto to help bring change into your life that feels sudden, powerful, and timely. You will want to avoid being too pushy, since there's a lot of room for error when Pluto is involved, and you could come across as controlling if you don't allow others to share their ideas without feeling judged. Instead, use your gift of gab to encourage and show your support; the way a Gemini knows how to do.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Don't you just love the sound of money? The Moon in Virgo helps you make more of it somehow. You may think of an incredibly good idea that can become a significant part of your financial future. This is a good time to review financials, especially when it comes to small things that improve your overall economic outlook, including canceling subscriptions or taking advantage of one if it helps you save money.

Are you planning a future trip? With Venus working with Pluto in your partnership sector, today is a great day for working on upcoming plans that involve others, especially if the situation is complex and involves many moving parts. One thing that you'll want to carefully consider today is that the Moon in Virgo is strongest when you are organized and a bit conservative in your approach.

Avoid flashy statements or big promises you hope to deliver but are unsure you can. Be moderate and conservative in your thinking and approach, especially when discussing money or anything that has to do with prosperity, real estate or investments.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You get to figure out what you want from life and how to attain it. Where you have roadblocks or conflicts related to other people in your life, you'll see them. You may find that you're able to work best alone and learn from silence when you have the chance to remove distractions. When the Moon is in your sign, it illuminates your needs and wants so that you can honor them without fear.

Today's ultimate tasks involve working through personal goals and objectives. Do things that improve your life. There are days when the focus needs to be on yourself, and you have this small window of time today and tomorrow to do that. The Moon is only in your sign once a month, and since we are a week away from the Full Moon in Scorpio, it's a potent time for you.

You can plan on what you need to break away from so you are free to focus on personal growth. Since the eclipses are in your sign and your partnership sign unit this time next year, be sure to pay close attention to what happens this week, since it prepares you for the eclipse in your sign in October 2025.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Self-love is in the air, and you have the heart to give generously and the mind to understand what's needed so that you are brave enough to deliver. Today's Virgo Moon in the waxing gibbous phase means you're ready to share your wisdom with others, and you have a strong sense of intuitiveness that helps you navigate what's unspoken when people cannot articulate what they want or need.

You have an edge in financial areas since Venus is in your house of money. This is a wonderful day for fostering financial connections that will help you improve your economic status. If you need to talk to bankers about real estate, investments, debt consolidation or debt management, this is the day to do so. You may hear of a money-making opportunity through friendships or collaborative partnerships, thanks to Pluto in Aquarius, working in your sector of secrets.

Pluto tends to help you in ways that you often overlook because it's where you have been hurt before. Today, be open-minded, sharp, and shrewd. Don't be afraid to work through the tough stuff because you'll get a great reward from whatever you set your mind to do and stay committed to through completion.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.