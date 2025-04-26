2 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On April 27, 2025

The New Moon in Taurus has finally arrived, and it helps two zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance on April 27, 2025. This lunation brings peace after weeks of eclipse drama and multiple retrogrades stirring up the past and disorienting our pace. This New Moon offers clarity, calm, and a return to our powers as manifestors of our reality.

Taurus, the earthiest of the earth signs, rules over sensual pleasures and material security. And since it’s a Venus-ruled sign, love, money, and values are all from the center right now. A New Moon in astrology is a clean slate. When it lands in Taurus, it’s tangible with grounded goals, like financial prosperity or love that never ends.

This lunation is all about slow and steady growth. Taurus is patient and practical as a fixed earth sign, so this New Moon demands that you focus on what truly matters and invest in what will last. It’s the perfect time to check in with your values: Are you building something aligned with your self-worth? Are you nurturing what feeds your soul and your bank account?

Sunday is the day to set intentions around stability, consistency, and comfort. Whether you’re setting up a new budget, vision-boarding your dream home, or finally investing in your future self, the Taurus New Moon says: dream in reality, and the universe will meet you halfway. Now on to the astrological signs receiving the biggest boost in luck and abundance:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

This is your New Moon, Taurus — and this one is personal. The cosmos hands you a gold-framed mirror, asking you, “Who do you want to become?” You’re being called to reintroduce yourself to the world with a steady presence and pleasure. It's time for a fresh start, especially if it helps you feel more radiant, rooted, and aligned.

The universe invites you to become the version of yourself you’ve always dreamed of — one rooted, intentional step at a time. So, which version of yourself are you ready to nurture, protect, and grow into your fullest potential? Embracing your true essence is necessary. This New Moon invites you to settle into your power, but only if you’re prepared to show up as your most authentic, grounded self.

Today, true abundance begins from within. You’re being asked to show up as the most authentic version of yourself — the one that feels steady and true. Now is the time for new goals based on well-being, self-assurance, and constant growth.

The intentions you set now can take root and flourish, especially if you're ready to patiently tend to and invest in them with grounded and consistent effort. When you stand firm in your authenticity, trust your worth, and add tax, the world responds in kind. So, set intentions that focus on the long-term cultivation of your personal growth, inner strength, and life, which align with your values. This New Moon encourages you to ground yourself in your true potential and trust that the universe invests right back when you invest in yourself.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this New Moon in Taurus will have you focused on your strongest partnerships. With your instinct for depth and emotional intensity, this lunation asks you to examine who’s in your corner. It’s time to strengthen the bonds that support you and to cut ties with connections that feel performative or transactional. This is a powerful time to lay the groundwork for new connections or deepening existing ones, especially with those who align with your values and long-term goals.

Whether it’s a romantic partnership, a business partnership or a close friendship, this New Moon helps you build connections that don't drain your energy. Recognize that true abundance stems from collaboration, and the more you invest in building trust and cooperation and step away from those who don’t honour that for you, the more support you’ll find flowing back to you.

Today, you'll recognize the imbalances in your closest relationships, especially if you carry more than your fair share. Don’t brush it off. This is your opportunity to turn inward and ask yourself if these dynamics leave you energized or emptied. If you feel drained or unsupported, it may be time to turn inward to replenish your well of self-worth, while also tending to the relationships that pour into you.

Scorpio, you’re no stranger to transformation, and it's a chance to redefine what healthy support looks like for you. It’s time you recognized that reciprocity is a form of self-respect. Good fortune begins to flow when you clarify your emotional needs and surround yourself with people who value your presence. Let this New Moon serve as a reset, where your connections deepen, your values anchor you, and your heart chooses what is worth its devotion. You’re ready to select loyalty that feeds your spirit and aligns with the love and support that brings lasting growth and true prosperity.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.