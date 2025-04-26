3 Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck With Money During The New Moon On April 27, 2025

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, three zodiac signs have good luck with money during the New Moon. It's around this time of year that we start asking ourselves if we're on the right path or not. It's late April, and we're moving on into May very shortly — are we where we want to be?

For three zodiac signs, Moon square Pluto is so powerful and positive that we might end up surprising ourselves at just how much we have accomplished. The best part is that this is only the beginning. If we have questioned or doubted our achievements in the past, we will see during this transit that we surpass our own expectations. This leads to our experience of good fortune, which may surprise us at first, but will soon be second nature. Not bad at all!

Three zodiac signs have good luck with money during the New Moon on April 27, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You didn’t see this coming, but isn’t that just how the best wins happen, Aries? Moon square Pluto doesn’t ask for permission. It rolls in like a storm, shakes the tree, and lets the fruit fall. What lands in your lap may not have been part of the plan, but it’s exactly what you needed.

There’s an intensity here that suits you. You thrive on challenge, and this moment of unexpected fortune comes as a reward for all those times you kept going, even when no one else noticed. It’s not just luck; it’s momentum catching up to your ambition.

This transit flips the switch. You stop doubting whether you’re "doing enough" and realize you’ve already outpaced your own expectations. Fortune, in this case, isn’t just about money; it’s about validation. You’re on the right path, and it shows.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

For someone who feels everything so deeply, Cancer, this burst of unexpected fortune comes as a soothing balm. Moon square Pluto brings intensity, but for you, that intensity clears the emotional fog.

You’ve been quietly laying foundations, and this transit reveals the strength of those roots. Something shifts in your world, and instead of feeling uncertain, you feel empowered. You realize you’ve built more than just dreams — you’ve built results.

What surprises you most is how natural it feels to receive something good. You’re not questioning it. You’re embracing it. While you may not have been chasing fortune, you’ve created the perfect conditions for it to arrive. This is your power, Cancer.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Moon square Pluto lights a fire under your already high-functioning work ethic, Capricorn, but this fire brings something different: reward. What a day you are in for!

What unfolds is a moment of clarity that confirms you’ve been making the right moves all along. This transit doesn’t just reward effort; it rewards precision, and wow, if anyone knows precision, it's you, Capricorn.

You're no stranger to success, but this moment feels different. There's a softness to it, a grace. It’s not about the effort as much as it is about aligning with your purpose. You’ve done the prep, now the universe is showing up to match your energy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.