2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On April 21, 2025

Starting on April 21, 2025, the Moon forms a conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius, making it a powerful time for two zodiac signs to attract powerful luck and abundance into their lives.

The Moon speaks to our instincts, moods, and inner needs, while Pluto governs transformation, release, and raw, regenerative power. When they meet in Aquarius — the sign of futuristic thinking, they form an alliance that helps us detach from outdated beliefs and reprogram our inner world. This opens old emotional frameworks and helps you become more authentic.

Advertisement

If you’ve been craving a breakthrough, today’s energy offers the perfect chance to create space for abundance that aligns with your most visionary self. This isn’t about following the usual path — it’s about rewriting the rules entirely. Today invites introspection and emotional honesty.

Pluto in Aquarius supports us in releasing scarcity mindsets rooted in fear or control, replacing them with forward-thinking. When setting intentions around prosperity or luck, the more courageous you are, the more you make. Aquarius reminds us that when we dare to do things differently, we unlock doors to possibilities we never even knew existed — ones that align with our truth. So if you're one of these two zodiac signs, trust your weirdness and wisdom — let your visions lead you to abundance.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, today’s Moon-Pluto conjunction in Aquarius makes you hungry for knowledge and personal growth. This alignment invites you to venture beyond the comfort of familiar ideas and consider perspectives that challenge your worldview. It's a time to break free from outdated mental patterns and allow fresh concepts to reshape your understanding. The more you open your mind, the more you unlock opportunities for abundance. Lean into curiosity and make space for the abundance that stems from wisdom, confidence, and a sharpened sense of purpose in your chosen path.

Advertisement

But this evolution isn’t meant to unfold in isolation. The cosmos encourages you to connect with people who show you new corners of your mind — those who challenge, inspire, and share your desire for growth. Whether these bonds last a moment or a lifetime, they could catalyze your journey toward fulfillment. The more open you are to ideas and conversations, the more likely you are to uncover insights that shift everything. Stay grounded. The future you're moving toward is built on knowledge and meaningful connections.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, today’s Moon-Pluto conjunction in Aquarius brings transformation that urges you to embrace your authentic self. Your emotions may feel raw as the universe asks you to stop holding back. Pluto’s transformative energy fuels a desire to break free from the emotional constraints that prevented you from showing up in life. Abundance flows when you allow yourself to be real and embrace what feels true in your heart and soul.

This transit can spark powerful connections and a deepening of your desires. Encounters may feel intense and meaningful; you could reflect on your connections. Use this time to explore what truly moves you, in love and art. The energy of Pluto supports uncovering the hidden parts of yourself that long to be expressed. Embrace the power of vulnerability, and trust that you’ll attract the luck and abundance meant for you by revealing your true self. Let your passions lead the way, and watch as the universe aligns with your authenticity.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.