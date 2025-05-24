3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era On May 25, 2025

On May 25, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era during Moon square Mars. This aspect stirs things up, prompting action, transformation, and a deep desire for change. While this energy can feel intense, it’s also the perfect fuel for breakthroughs.

A powerful surge of transformative energy for Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius takes place. If we've been feeling stuck, this day offers us a chance to tear down old barriers and push through to something better. It's definitely going to feel tense, but we can use that tension in positive ways.

This isn’t a time for hesitation; it's time to make the moves we've been holding off on. Moon square Mars brings the spark that will ignite our transformation. A powerful new era begins on Sunday!

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

On May 25, the Moon squares Mars in your 4th house of home and family, driving you to take action in your personal life. You may get the urge to break free from old patterns that have kept you stuck in your comfort zone.

Whether it’s a family dynamic or your living situation, you will find that something needs to shift now. If you feel frustrated or impatient, trust that this is the energy you need to create change, Sagittarius.

Be brave and set your goals for something new and healthy. Transformation requires courage, which is a thing you are quite used to summoning up. You’re ready to make the changes that bring you peace and freedom. Don’t hold back.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

With the Moon squaring Mars in your 1st house of identity, this day will push you towards a more authentic version of yourself, Capricorn. There’s an intensity in your energy right now as you wish to be seen as you truly are.

That's a hard block to overcome, but you are totally into it. You are tired of keeping up the impostor act. You've got so much to offer and to experience that during a strong transit such as this one, all you want to do is transform.

And it's possible for you to do so, and to enjoy what comes of it. You are feeling the pull to shed old skins and reveal a stronger, more confident version of yourself. Your evolution is in the works.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

On May 25, you will feel the energy get stirred up when the Moon squares Mars in your 10th house of career. If you’ve been feeling the pressure to prove yourself or to push toward a new career goal, this aspect turns that urgency into action.

Emotion and drive fuel your ambitions, which makes you more powerful than you realize. However, this is also a time for caution; don’t let impatience drive your decisions.

The transformation you seek requires you to stay focused on the bigger picture, not just short-term gains. Trust in the momentum. The work you put in now will transform your future. Be intentional with your efforts, and the transformation will follow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.