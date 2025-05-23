Struggles Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 24, 2025

On May 24, 2025, struggles finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs during Mercury conjunct Uranus. This is a transit of breakthroughs and clean exits as the tension we've all been living with gets interrupted by a jolt of genius. This sudden shift in circumstance works especially well for Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius.

On Saturday, all that pent-up frustration and mental pressure breaks. We are free from the total drag that stress can bring us. The struggle ends and is replaced with clarity and a sense of positive certainty. The breakthrough shows up right when we're about to give up, so stay strong and stay curious. The answer arrives, but not from where we expected. Mercury conjunct Uranus paves the way to a much easier experience for these zodiac signs on May 24.

1. Cancer

Do you ever feel like you're working in an endless loop of sameness, never really getting anywhere, but there you are, showing up nonetheless? Mercury conjunct Uranus lands in your 11th house of vision and community, and this is what allows you to see the value of your own brilliant ideas. The isolation breaks.

Your next move becomes obvious. There may be a shocking conversation or a message that disrupts your comfort zone in just the right way. You’re reminded that you’re not alone. People want to help, but they can’t unless you let them in.

Say yes to the unconventional. Let the familiar fall apart if it isn’t working. What’s coming is better, and it doesn’t require you to suffer to earn it. Why struggle if you don't have to?

2. Leo

Mercury and Uranus meet in your 10th house of career and recognition, and Leo, it's like throwing out the trash. Suddenly, the person who wouldn’t return your calls wants to collaborate. The project that stalled picks up speed. The job offer, raise, or promotion seems very real and viable now.

You’ve been carrying so much pressure just to prove yourself. But now, something flips, and it’s not about proving anything to anyone anymore — it’s about owning. You know what you're worth. Others are starting to catch up.

Don’t hesitate when the unexpected comes. It may look different than what you imagined, but it holds more power than what you were chasing.

3. Sagittarius

You've never really cared about doing things the right way, or rather, doing things to please the expectations of others. The transit of Mercury conjunct Uranus heightens this attitude.

Mercury and Uranus stir up your 6th house of work, health, and routine, and the new solution arrives like a lightning bolt. It's efficient. It’s unusual. And it saves your time, energy, or sanity. You may want to take a day or two off, just to get into some self-care. It's not like you don't deserve it, Sagittarius.

What matters most is that you stop forcing what’s broken. This is your permission to disrupt old systems. This isn’t rebellion for rebellion’s sake, it’s innovation that liberates you. Step into it. Freedom rings, baby!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.