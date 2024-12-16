5 Comforting Signs You're A Genuine Empath

Lots of people say they're an empath ... but not all of those people truly are. While being a true empath is a rare thing, nearly everyone has a sense of empathy, defined as, "the action of understanding, being aware of, being sensitive to, and vicariously experiencing the feelings, thoughts, and experience of another..."

An empath doesn't simply experience empathy from time to time. Empaths are people who feel the world around them. Their emotions are not entirely their own, and they can feel the pain of those around them. If you're curious whether you're in the presence of an empath or wondering "Am I an empath?" read on.

Here are five comforting signs you're a genuine empath:

1. You don't tolerate dishonesty

Empaths can see right through you most of the time. If you've lied to an empath, you probably found out the hard way that it doesn't work.

Not only will they be able to feel what you're feeling (discomfort when it comes to lying), but due to their capacity for understanding, they can spot a lie pretty quickly. Spotting a liar is easier than you think, as they give off subtle clues when they're being dishonest.

Researchers from the University of Notre Dame found that the consequences of dishonesty are more significant than most realize. Dishonesty and deception have the power to harm your relationships with others.

2. Crowds are overwhelming

Daria Agafonova / Pexels

If you're an empath, you probably avoid crowds as much as you can. Even going to a concert can seem more like a chore than a good time.

Since empaths feel the energies of the people around them, crowds can be extremely overwhelming or emotional. Not only are there too many people but there are too many emotions in one place; it can be exhausting.

3. You're happy when you're helping

Empaths want to help others in need. Healing is one of the ways empaths achieve happiness in life, and it isn't uncommon to find an empath working in the medical field, such as nursing.

When an empath heals or helps a person through a troubling time, it's almost like they are helping themselves. When a person is no longer experiencing pain, either is the empath.

4. Your personality is original

Empaths have their unique personality; they can't be anyone but themselves. Empaths are honest, true, and loyal, which makes them the perfect friend or person to confide in.

They accept who they are and have known exactly who that is from an early age. You won't find a more genuine person to be around. Brittney Lindstrom, a licensed professional counselor, explained that "there are different types and empaths, and each uniquely relates to the world." Of course, some traits are universal among empaths.

"Most [empaths] have heightened or high sensitivity and emotional reactions to things, people, or situations. This reaction and sensitivity are above what is considered the norm, depending on the circumstances and context," Lindstrom explained but also made sure to note that most empaths will have a particular dominance in a particular trait.

5. You love animals

Irina Kraskova / Pexels

Empaths have a special connection with animals. Do you ever feel like you have strong connections with your pets and animals, especially after your older ones have passed?

Danielle MacKinnon, a pet psychic and animal communicator, said, "This special connection with our pets exceeds all preconceived notions of reality and love and how they fulfill “that job” even once they’ve moved on." She explained how pet owners have experienced signs from their pets that have passed away. Like those who experience emotions, feelings, or physical signs from human loved ones who’ve passed on, animals exhibit the same kind of behavior.

You can sense how animals are feeling, even if others around you don't. You might notice it around an aggressive dog who suddenly calms down, or you might even notice it when wild animals don't run away. When an empath sees an animal, they see innocence and purity; it's a refreshing experience compared to how they feel around most humans.

