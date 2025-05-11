4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 12, 2025

On May 12, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. If you are one of those people who wait around for a sign to appear before you go ahead and do something, then stand back and watch what happens next. During the astrological transit of Mercury square Pluto, things happen fast, and they really get to the point.

We're going to see how Mercury square Pluto affects and influences four zodiac signs during this time. One thing is for sure: the universe is favoring a few zodiac signs today, and they'll feel like they're receiving personalized signs straight from the cosmos. This will help us make that decision and get on with our lives. Stay open and pay attention as this day brings a power-packed energy that is not to be denied.

1. Taurus

There’s something you’ve been ignoring, Taurus, some truth you’ve neatly folded away and hidden in a drawer marked "later." But Mercury square Pluto isn’t interested in later. Nope, it kicks the drawer open and tosses the contents into your lap. What now? You look. You listen.

May 12 delivers a sign so unmistakable you can’t unsee it. A phrase, a headline, a conversation — all you know is that it strikes deep, and it’s meant for you. You’re being asked to question the stories you tell yourself.

You've got nerve, and you've now got clarity to boot. It might sting, but it clears the cobwebs away. You’re stronger now, more focused, and no longer afraid of what the truth reveals. Power doesn’t come from comfort for you; it comes from consciousness.

2. Gemini

Awesome communication has always been your magic trick, but under Mercury square Pluto, the words you use turn into something far more potent: revelation. You speak, and suddenly, the truth tumbles out like a prophecy.

Whether it’s something you say or something you hear, it’s not small talk. It’s seismic. Your mind is a lightning rod right now. Insights come fast, raw, and unfiltered. You can’t go back to ignorance, and honestly, why would you?

You are working on pure insight now, Gemini, and on May 12, the power is ON. There’s something addictive about knowing, even when the knowledge burns. You’d rather live with the heat than stay in the dark.

3. Libra

Balance is your comfort zone, but Mercury square Pluto doesn't care for polite equilibrium. It wants the truth, and it wants it now. This is your wake-up call, Libra. On May 12, the scales are tipping for a reason. Something isn’t working, and deep down, you’ve known it for a while.

It's not about blame, so no worries there, Libra. It’s about facing facts and reclaiming your peace by being honest with yourself. You'll find yourself in one of those disruption-helps-the-process kinds of experiences.

And as they say, "The truth sets you free." You’re not here to keep things pretty. You’re here to make them real. Once you accept that, your whole energy shifts. You stop managing and start moving. And that’s where hope lives.

4. Sagittarius

Under Mercury square Pluto, those nagging questions you've asked yourself start to narrow into something precise and undeniable. This time, it’s not about the future, Sagittarius; it’s about what’s buried beneath your feet. You’re about to uncover something that changes everything.

A sign comes through with force, and you recognize it immediately. It could come through a dream, a memory, or even an instinct so strong you can’t shake it. You’re being called to look deeper, to stop procrastinating, and to get on the move NOW.

May 12 brings you that insane Sagittarius sense of vision and direction. You’re not chasing meaning anymore, you’re discovering it within. The truth you unearth now doesn’t just guide you forward; it makes you unstoppable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.