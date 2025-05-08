4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 9, 2025

On Friday, May 9, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. During the Waxing Gibbous in Libra, we may feel as if there's something out there that is trying to get our attention. We feel as if it's good, and we are curious as to what exactly is going on.

Three zodiac signs will follow their heart on this day and discover that during this Waxing Gibbous Moon, the blessings are not only plentiful, but they are specific and helpful. It's now up to us to follow through on what we receive. With Libra's influence taking place, we know that whatever we experience will result in a peaceful feeling of calm.

Now let's get into how these astrological signs become the universe's favorites on Friday.

1. Leo

It’s subtle at first, Leo, like a soft voice you can’t quite place or a smile from the universe that lands before you know why. But under the Waxing Gibbous in Libra, you feel it. Something is aligning. A sign, a moment, a message. And it's got your name on it.

This isn’t about grandiosity or spotlight, though; this is a soul-level affirmation, Leo. Something you hoped for now takes shape, and the best part is, it comes through harmony, not force. You're not chasing; it comes to you.

You're about to receive the gift of serenity, and your best bet is to receive it with grace. You’ve earned it by simply staying true to who you are. And now, the world responds in kind. Quiet as it may be, this is your win. Claim it.

2. Libra

The moon’s in your sign and it's speaking your language: grace, balance, connection. You feel a lift, an unspoken invitation from the universe to lean into your own natural rhythm. And this time, it doesn’t feel like effort. It feels like coming home.

What arrives now feels right. There’s beauty in the timing, and you know it. You're in total sync with everything around you. Libra energy supports you in your own element, and the world reflects that peace back to you.

Let it unfold. You don’t have to overthink it. You’re blessed with power and the knowledge that this transit is meant for you. You feel good and you look good, too! (Always a plus...)

3. Sagittarius

You recognize the energy before it even lands. You can feel that familiar pull of "something’s about to happen," and you’re right — it's ON. During the Waxing Gibbous in Libra, the doors open in the way you love best: wide and bright with possibility.

A message, an invite, a signpost you can’t ignore, Sagittarius — it's happening, and whatever form it takes, it comes with purpose. The universe isn’t just handing you something pretty, it’s giving you something useful. It fits. It frees.

The events of May 9 fuel your next move with surprising calm. Don’t race past it. Let this blessing settle into you. This isn't about the next big leap. It’s about a moment of rightness that anchors you in joy. Stay present — that’s where the magic is. Now is the moment.

4. Capricorn

There’s a stillness in this day that speaks to you, Capricorn. It’s not loud or showy, but it is, without a doubt, unmistakably good. During the Waxing Gibbous in Libra, something you've been working toward quietly receives a green light from the universe.

It’s not necessarily a trophy moment; in fact, it’s way better. It’s the kind of affirmation that makes your spine straighten, your shoulders drop. You were right to persist. You were right to believe. The blessing comes not as a shock, but as a quiet truth falling into place.

So, so satisfying, Capricorn. Let the satisfaction wash over you without rushing to the next task. This is a moment of harmony between effort and reward. Feel it fully. That’s part of the gift. Trust it, as it is meant for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.